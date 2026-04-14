2026 Graduation

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Secure a full table of eight (8) to ensure everyone can fully enjoy the night together. This option also offers flexibility with spreading out or inviting others to sit at your table.
Logo on all social media and promotional materials, logo on the Leadership SouthCoast website event page, logo in the program booklet and 2 tickets to attend the event.
All Bronze level benefits PLUS 1/4 page ad in the program booklet and 4 tickets to attend the event.
All Silver level benefits PLUS 1/2 page ad in the program booklet and 8 tickets (full table) to attend the event.
$
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