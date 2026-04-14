Leadership Southcoast Inc

Hosted by

Leadership Southcoast Inc

About this event

2026 Graduation

664 Quarry St

Fall River, MA 02723, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Full Table
$750

Secure a full table of eight (8) to ensure everyone can fully enjoy the night together. This option also offers flexibility with spreading out or inviting others to sit at your table.

Sponsorship - Bronze
$1,500

Logo on all social media and promotional materials, logo on the Leadership SouthCoast website event page, logo in the program booklet and 2 tickets to attend the event.

Sponsorship - Silver
$3,000

All Bronze level benefits PLUS 1/4 page ad in the program booklet and 4 tickets to attend the event.

Sponsorship - Gold
$5,000

All Silver level benefits PLUS 1/2 page ad in the program booklet and 8 tickets (full table) to attend the event.

Add a donation for Leadership Southcoast Inc

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