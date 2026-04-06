La Core Christian Elementary Inc

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La Core Christian Elementary Inc

About this event

2026 Graduation Fees & Extra Tickets

8050-2 Lone Star Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32211, USA

Elementary Graduation Fees
$85

Non-refundable. This fee will cover graduation cap, (Kindergarten

ONLY), gown rental, tassel or stole, 3 graduation tickets, diploma certificate, gift bag, award certificates,

ties, and EOY fun day extravaganza. ALL fees are due on or before Friday, May 1, 2026.

VPK Graduation Fees
$80

Non-refundable. This fee will cover graduation cap & gown rental, tassel or stole, 3 graduation tickets, diploma certificate, gift bag, award certificates,

ties, and End Of Year fun day extravaganza. ALL fees are due on or before Friday, May 1, 2026.

Extra Graduation Tickets
$7

Each student will receive (3) tickets and may purchase (2) additional tickets if needed. Due to limited seating, the maximum number of tickets per student cannot exceed 5

tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!