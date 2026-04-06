2026 Graduation Fees & Extra Tickets

About this event
Non-refundable. This fee will cover graduation cap, (Kindergarten
ONLY), gown rental, tassel or stole, 3 graduation tickets, diploma certificate, gift bag, award certificates,
ties, and EOY fun day extravaganza. ALL fees are due on or before Friday, May 1, 2026.
Non-refundable. This fee will cover graduation cap & gown rental, tassel or stole, 3 graduation tickets, diploma certificate, gift bag, award certificates,
ties, and End Of Year fun day extravaganza. ALL fees are due on or before Friday, May 1, 2026.
Each student will receive (3) tickets and may purchase (2) additional tickets if needed. Due to limited seating, the maximum number of tickets per student cannot exceed 5
tickets.
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