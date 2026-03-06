2026 Graduation RIBBON Lei Pre-Sale (NOT Personalized)

THIS PRODUCT IS A GENERIC RIBBON LEI - NO PERSONALIZATION. IF YOU WANT A PERSONALIZED RIBBON LEI, PLEASE GO BACK TO THE STORE AND LOOK FOR THE ITEM CALLED 2026 Graduation RIBBON Lei Pre-Sale (Personalized).

Orders will be available for pickup prior to graduation. More details to follow. Prices will increase on 3/27/26. Sales end 4/10/26.

Please note students cannot wear leis to the graduation ceremony. They will only be allowed to wear them after the ceremony.

Questions? Email us at [email protected].