2026 Graduation RIBBON Lei Pre-Sale (Personalized)

THIS PRODUCT IS A PERSONALIZED RIBBON LEI. IF YOU WANT A GENERIC RIBBON LEI WITHOUT YOUR SENIOR'S NAME, PLEASE GO BACK TO THE STORE AND LOOK FOR THE ITEM CALLED 2026 Graduation RIBBON Lei Pre-Sale (Not Personalized).

Orders will be available for pickup on 6/2/26 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (after Senior Breakfast).

Please note students cannot wear leis to the graduation ceremony. They will only be allowed to wear them after the ceremony.

Questions? Email us at [email protected].