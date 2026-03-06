2026 Graduation RIBBON Lei Pre-Sale (Personalized)

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About this shop
THIS PRODUCT IS A PERSONALIZED RIBBON LEI. IF YOU WANT A GENERIC RIBBON LEI WITHOUT YOUR SENIOR'S NAME, PLEASE GO BACK TO THE STORE AND LOOK FOR THE ITEM CALLED 2026 Graduation RIBBON Lei Pre-Sale (Not Personalized).
Orders will be available for pickup on 6/2/26 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (after Senior Breakfast).
Please note students cannot wear leis to the graduation ceremony. They will only be allowed to wear them after the ceremony.
Questions? Email us at [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!