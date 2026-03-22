Nebraska Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

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Nebraska Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

About this event

2026 Grand Assembly - Package Registration

385 E 4th St

South Sioux City, NE 68776, USA

Adult Meal Package - Grand Cross
$225

Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.

Adult Meal Package - Non Grand Cross
$225

Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.

Youth Meal Package - Grand Cross
$180

Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.

Youth Meal Package - Non Grand Cross
$180

Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.

Pledge Meal Package
$120

Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.

Hotel Room (1 per room) - Per Night
$160

Price is per person per night based on 1 person in a room. Please note in the questions below which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.

Hotel Room (2 per room) - Per Night
$80

Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.

Hotel Room (3 per room) - Per Night
$54

Price is per person per night based on 3 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.

Hotel Room (4 per room) - Per Night
$40

Price is per person per night based on 4 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.

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