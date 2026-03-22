2026 Grand Assembly - Package Registration

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Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.
Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.
Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.
Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.
Meal & Registration Package - includes Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2026-2027 T-Shirt. PLEASE CHOOSE HOTEL ROOM OPTION BELOW.
Price is per person per night based on 1 person in a room. Please note in the questions below which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.
Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.
Price is per person per night based on 3 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.
Price is per person per night based on 4 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF HOTEL NIGHTS.
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