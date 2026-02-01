M W Prince Hall Grand Lodge Of West Virginia F & Am Inc

M W Prince Hall Grand Lodge Of West Virginia F & Am Inc

2026 Grand Communication Souvenir AD Booklet

Full Page Ad
$150

Make a bold statement with a full-page ad! Perfect for businesses, organizations, and lodges that want maximum visibility to showcase services, highlight achievements, or share a full congratulatory message with photos or logos.

Half-Page Ad
$100

A strong mid-size option ideal for sharing congratulations, promoting an event, or featuring your business or community initiative. Offers great visibility at an affordable rate.

Quarter-Page Ad
$50

Compact and impactful—ideal for brief messages, lodge shoutouts, or small business spotlights. A perfect way to show support while staying budget-friendly.

Patron’s List (Name Listing Only)
$10

Show your support by having your name featured among fellow patrons and supporters in this year’s publication. A simple yet meaningful way to be part of the celebration.

