2026 Grand Communication Sponsorships

About this event
Full-page ad; premium logo placement on website and event materials; verbal acknowledgment at the Grand Master’s Banquet; 2 complimentary banquet tickets.
Full-page ad; logo on select event slides/materials; website recognition; acknowledgment during select sessions.
Full-page ad; name listed among event sponsors; acknowledgment in digital communications and publications.
Full-page ad; recognition in souvenir booklet’s sponsor section.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!