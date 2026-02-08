M W Prince Hall Grand Lodge Of West Virginia F & Am Inc

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M W Prince Hall Grand Lodge Of West Virginia F & Am Inc

About this event

2026 Grand Communication Sponsorships

PILLAR Sponsor
$1,000

Full-page ad; premium logo placement on website and event materials; verbal acknowledgment at the Grand Master’s Banquet; 2 complimentary banquet tickets.

Cornerstone Sponsor
$750

Full-page ad; logo on select event slides/materials; website recognition; acknowledgment during select sessions.

Keystone Sponsor
$500

Full-page ad; name listed among event sponsors; acknowledgment in digital communications and publications.

Foundation Sponsor
$250

Full-page ad; recognition in souvenir booklet’s sponsor section.

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