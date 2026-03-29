2026 "Grand Slam" Golf Challenge

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About this event
Early bird pricing is only available through April 15, 2026. The entry fee includes green fees, a bucket of balls, a golf cart, and lunch.
Early bird pricing is only available through April 15, 2026. The entry fee includes green fees, a bucket of balls, a golf cart, and lunch.
No Golf Players are included with this sponsorship.Acknowledgement at Tournament and the 2027 Baseball Season.
Includes 4 players, yard sign, acknowledgment at the Tournament and the 2027 Baseball Season.
Includes 4 players, yard sing, feather banner, acknowledgment at the Tournament and the 2027 Baseball Season. April 25th is the Deadline for the Logo for the feather banner.
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