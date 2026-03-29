WHS Baseball Boosters

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WHS Baseball Boosters

About this event

2026 "Grand Slam" Golf Challenge

2808 NE Frontage Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA

Early Bird Pricing - 2 Players
$200
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Early bird pricing is only available through April 15, 2026. The entry fee includes green fees, a bucket of balls, a golf cart, and lunch.

Early Bird Pricing - 4 Players
$400
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Early bird pricing is only available through April 15, 2026. The entry fee includes green fees, a bucket of balls, a golf cart, and lunch.

Entry Fee - 2 Players
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The entry fee includes green fees, a bucket of balls, a golf cart, and lunch.
Entry Fee - 4 Players
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
The entry fee includes green fees, a bucket of balls, a golf cart, and lunch.
Business Sponsorship
$500

No Golf Players are included with this sponsorship.Acknowledgement at Tournament and the 2027 Baseball Season.

Team Sponsorship
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 players, yard sign, acknowledgment at the Tournament and the 2027 Baseball Season.

Team Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 players, yard sing, feather banner, acknowledgment at the Tournament and the 2027 Baseball Season. April 25th is the Deadline for the Logo for the feather banner.

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