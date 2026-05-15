2026 "Grand Slam" Golf - Strokes

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About this event
STROKES ~ Improve your score for a fee.
Buy a stroke, lose a shot and save your pride.
How it works:
· Limit: 4 purchase per team
· 1 for $10 or 4 for $35
· Must be purchased prior to the start of the tournament
What is a stroke:
A purchased stroke allows your team to subtract one shot (up to 4 shots) from your final score at the end of the tournament.
Example: If your team finishes with a score of 68 and purchases 4 strokes, your adjusted score becomes 64.
STROKES ~ Improve your score for a fee.
Buy a stroke, lose a shot and save your pride.
How it works:
· Limit: 4 purchase per team
· 1 for $10 or 4 for $35
· Must be purchased prior to the start of the tournament
What is a stroke:
A purchased stroke allows your team to subtract one shot (up to 4 shots) from your final score at the end of the tournament.
Example: If your team finishes with a score of 68 and purchases 4 strokes, your adjusted score becomes 64.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!