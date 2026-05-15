Hosted by

WHS Baseball Boosters

About this event

2026 "Grand Slam" Golf - Strokes

2808 Interstate 25 Northwest Frontage Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA

Strokes - 1 for $10
$10

STROKES ~ Improve your score for a fee.

Buy a stroke, lose a shot and save your pride.

How it works:

·  Limit: 4 purchase per team

·  1 for $10 or 4 for $35

·  Must be purchased prior to the start of the tournament 

What is a stroke:

A purchased stroke allows your team to subtract one shot (up to 4 shots) from your final score at the end of the tournament.

Example: If your team finishes with a score of 68 and purchases 4 strokes, your adjusted score becomes 64.

Strokes - 4 for $35
$35

STROKES ~ Improve your score for a fee.

Buy a stroke, lose a shot and save your pride.

How it works:

·  Limit: 4 purchase per team

·  1 for $10 or 4 for $35

·  Must be purchased prior to the start of the tournament 

What is a stroke:

A purchased stroke allows your team to subtract one shot (up to 4 shots) from your final score at the end of the tournament.

Example: If your team finishes with a score of 68 and purchases 4 strokes, your adjusted score becomes 64.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!