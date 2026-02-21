Hosted by

Grand York Rite of Utah

About this event

2026 Grand York Rite of Utah Sessions

650 E S Temple St

Salt Lake City, UT 84102, USA

General Registration
$70

This includes registration for the 2026 Grand York Rite of Utah Annual Sessions along with breakfast for both days and lunch on Friday.

General Registration - ALL Meals
$130

This includes registration for the 2026 Grand York Rite of Utah Annual Sessions as well as all of the planned event meals: Friday Breakfast and Lunch, Friday Banquet, Saturday Breakfast and Lunch.

General Registration - Including ALL Meals + Spouse or Guest
$180

This includes registration for the 2026 Grand York Rite of Utah Annual Sessions as well as all of the planned event meals: Friday Breakfast and Lunch, Friday Banquet, Saturday Breakfast and Lunch as well as a Friday Banquet your spouse or guest.

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