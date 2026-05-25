Hosted by

Grass Lake Elementary Pta 9 7 20

About this event

Welcome to the 2026 Grass Lake Art Auction!

Pick-up location

28700 191st Pl SE, Kent, WA 98042, USA

Kinder--Mrs. Genge--"Donut Stress" item
Kinder--Mrs. Genge--"Donut Stress" item
Kinder--Mrs. Genge--"Donut Stress"
$30

Starting bid

Size: 24x18 canvas. Includes $15 Krispy Kreme gift card. Deliciously colorful and full of joy, this donut art piece will be sure to have you smiling and stress-free!

Kinder--Mrs. Eller--Coasters #1 (set of 8) item
Kinder--Mrs. Eller--Coasters #1 (set of 8)
$30

Starting bid

These Kandinsky inspired "Circles in Squares" will make for a delightful coaster and conversation piece!

Kinder--Mrs. Eller--Coasters #2 (set of 8) item
Kinder--Mrs. Eller--Coasters #2 (set of 8)
$30

Starting bid

These Kandinsky inspired "Circles in Squares" will make for a delightful coaster and conversation piece!

1st--Mrs. King--Pinecone wall-art #1 item
1st--Mrs. King--Pinecone wall-art #1
$30

Starting bid

Size: 8" x 15" wall-hanging. Succulent-style painted pinecones pop with color and imagination. A beautiful addition to any room!

1st--Mrs. King--Pinecone wall-art #2 item
1st--Mrs. King--Pinecone wall-art #2
$30

Starting bid

Size: 8" x 15" wall-hanging. Succulent-style painted pinecones pop with color and imagination. A beautiful addition to any room!

1st--Mrs. King--Pinecone wreath item
1st--Mrs. King--Pinecone wreath
$30

Starting bid

Size: 14" wreath. Succulent-style painted pinecones pop with color and imagination. A beautiful addition to any room!

1st--Mrs. Gaffin--Rainbow wall-hanging item
1st--Mrs. Gaffin--Rainbow wall-hanging
$30

Starting bid

Size: 20"x12".  Made of foam core and created by a collaboration of designs by each student. Enjoy this precious colorful rainbow, rain or shine!

2nd--Mr. Woods--Wreath item
2nd--Mr. Woods--Wreath
$30

Starting bid

Leaf wreath made with card stock, paint sticks, and acrylic pens. A colorful display of the beauty of fall and individuality!

2nd--Mrs. Boucher--Jenga tower item
2nd--Mrs. Boucher--Jenga tower
$30

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind work of art! Enjoy family game night with this tumbling tower of colors and delight.

3rd--Mrs. Straub--Decorative pillow (set of 2) item
3rd--Mrs. Straub--Decorative pillow (set of 2)
$30

Starting bid

Set of 2 Kandinsky inspired "Circles in Squares" pillows. These lovingly quilted pillows will inspire you to get cozy and comfy on the couch with the fam.

3rd--Mrs. Alexander--Sun wall-hanging item
3rd--Mrs. Alexander--Sun wall-hanging
$30

Starting bid

Size: 15" x 15" wall decor.  Made of foam core and created by a collaboration of designs by each student in the class. A bright spot of joy in any room!

3rd--Mrs. Dunn--Calendar item
3rd--Mrs. Dunn--Calendar
$30

Starting bid

2027 calendar filled with student art. Each student created their own piece for their assigned month. Enjoy memories and friends all year long!

4th--Mr. Satter--Windchime item
4th--Mr. Satter--Windchime item
4th--Mr. Satter--Windchime
$30

Starting bid

Size: 11.5” wide × 27” long. This ceramic windchime celebrates the beauty of nature through art. Each terracotta clay piece was pressed with real leaves and flowers by the students, creating unique organic textures and patterns. Suspended by cord from a piece of natural driftwood, perfect for a garden, porch, or indoor display.

4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #1 item
4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #1
$30

Starting bid

Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!

4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #2 item
4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #2
$30

Starting bid

Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!

4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #3 item
4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #3
$30

Starting bid

Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!

4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #4 item
4th--Mrs. Nergaard--Jackson Pollock Wall-Art #4
$30

Starting bid

Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!

5th--Mrs. Deacon--"The Fifth Grade Mind" (wall-hanging) item
5th--Mrs. Deacon--"The Fifth Grade Mind" (wall-hanging)
$30

Starting bid

The Fifth Grade Mind is a collaborative collage that captures the unforgettable season of growing up, learning together, and making memories that will last a lifetime. From playful doodles to meaningful symbols, every section tells a small story while reminding us that each student brings something unique and valuable to the whole.

5th--Mrs. Eshe--Chess Board item
5th--Mrs. Eshe--Chess Board
$30

Starting bid

A custom chess board sure to delight the artist and chess player in all of us. A keepsake with a purpose!

5th--Mrs. Williams--Basket Set #1a (set of 4) item
5th--Mrs. Williams--Basket Set #1a (set of 4)
$30

Starting bid

Set #1b, Student names: Oliver, Ridley, Aaryan, Zach

4 bamboo trinket bowls, made with fabric and acrylic paint. Priceless bowls for priceless treasures.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!