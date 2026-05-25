Welcome to the 2026 Grass Lake Art Auction!

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Size: 24x18 canvas. Includes $15 Krispy Kreme gift card. Deliciously colorful and full of joy, this donut art piece will be sure to have you smiling and stress-free!
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These Kandinsky inspired "Circles in Squares" will make for a delightful coaster and conversation piece!
Starting bid
These Kandinsky inspired "Circles in Squares" will make for a delightful coaster and conversation piece!
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Size: 8" x 15" wall-hanging. Succulent-style painted pinecones pop with color and imagination. A beautiful addition to any room!
Starting bid
Size: 8" x 15" wall-hanging. Succulent-style painted pinecones pop with color and imagination. A beautiful addition to any room!
Starting bid
Size: 14" wreath. Succulent-style painted pinecones pop with color and imagination. A beautiful addition to any room!
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Size: 20"x12". Made of foam core and created by a collaboration of designs by each student. Enjoy this precious colorful rainbow, rain or shine!
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Leaf wreath made with card stock, paint sticks, and acrylic pens. A colorful display of the beauty of fall and individuality!
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A one-of-a-kind work of art! Enjoy family game night with this tumbling tower of colors and delight.
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Set of 2 Kandinsky inspired "Circles in Squares" pillows. These lovingly quilted pillows will inspire you to get cozy and comfy on the couch with the fam.
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Size: 15" x 15" wall decor. Made of foam core and created by a collaboration of designs by each student in the class. A bright spot of joy in any room!
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2027 calendar filled with student art. Each student created their own piece for their assigned month. Enjoy memories and friends all year long!
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Size: 11.5” wide × 27” long. This ceramic windchime celebrates the beauty of nature through art. Each terracotta clay piece was pressed with real leaves and flowers by the students, creating unique organic textures and patterns. Suspended by cord from a piece of natural driftwood, perfect for a garden, porch, or indoor display.
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Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!
Starting bid
Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!
Starting bid
Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!
Starting bid
Size: 12" diameter. The students loved getting messy making fine art with these Pollock-inspired wall-hangings. Add playful whimsy to your home and heart!
Starting bid
The Fifth Grade Mind is a collaborative collage that captures the unforgettable season of growing up, learning together, and making memories that will last a lifetime. From playful doodles to meaningful symbols, every section tells a small story while reminding us that each student brings something unique and valuable to the whole.
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A custom chess board sure to delight the artist and chess player in all of us. A keepsake with a purpose!
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Set #1b, Student names: Oliver, Ridley, Aaryan, Zach
4 bamboo trinket bowls, made with fabric and acrylic paint. Priceless bowls for priceless treasures.
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