2026 GREASE Sponsorships & Advertisements

Show Sponsor
$2,500

Valid for one year

Our GREASE SPONSOR ($2,500) Package Includes:
Digital Presence: Company logo with a link displayed on our website.
Prominent Branding: A banner displayed in the lobby and inside the Chubb Theater for the entire season.
Advertising: A full-page color ad in our program.
Visibility: A GOBO projection of your logo displayed before each show.

Set Sponsor
$1,000

Valid for one year

Our SET SPONSOR ($1,000) Package Includes:
Advertising: A full-page ad in our program.

Digital Presence: Company logo with a link displayed on our website.

Costume Sponsor
$750

Valid for one year

Our COSTUME SPONSOR ($750) Package Includes:
Advertising: A full-page ad in our program.

Banner Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

Our BANNER SPONSOR ($500) Package Includes:
Advertising: A full-page ad in our program.

Print Advertisement (Full Page)
$500

Valid for one year

FULL PAGE AD
8” x 5”

Print Advertisement (Half Page)
$250

Valid for one year

HALF PAGE AD
4” x 5”

Print Advertisement (Quarter Page)
$125

Valid for one year

QUARTER PAGE AD
4” x 2.5”

