2026 Great American Weekend 5K-10K Silent Auction

Treat yourself—or someone you love—to an unforgettable getaway in one of New York’s most iconic destinations.





Enjoy a two-night stay at a lakefront property overlooking beautiful Mirror Lake in the Olympic Village of Lake Placid. Nestled in the heart of downtown, this hidden oasis places you steps from restaurants, shops, lakeside walks, and the unique energy that has made Lake Placid a world-class destination.





Spend your days hiking mountain trails, paddling quiet waters, exploring Olympic history, shopping local boutiques, or simply slowing down and taking in the views.





PACKAGE INCLUDES

Two-night lakefront stay overlooking Mirror Lake, Lake Placid

$20 gift card for Ruthie's Run at Lake Placid

* $100 cleaning fee (responsibility of renter)

* $200 refundable security deposit