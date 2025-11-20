2026 Great Gatsby Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket provides dinner for one guest.
Ticket provides dinner and 1 drink ticket per guest (table seats 8).
3 tables of 8 each. Includes 5 Bingo cards per person
dinner for guests, 2 drink tickets per guest.
Recognition in all printed materials, social media posts, and Emcee recognition the night of the event.
2 Tables of 8. Includes 4 Bingo cards per person,
dinner for guests, 1 drink ticket per guest.
Recognition in all printed materials, social media posts, and Emcee recognition the night of the event.
This is a sponsorship only ticket - not an admission ticket.
2 tables of 8 each. 3 Bingo cards per person, dinner for guests, and recognition in all printed materials.
The Art Deco Sponsorship will help us be able to improve
the overall look of the campus for the kids with interior
painting, updates to classrooms, and a new gym floor!
1 table of 8 each. 1 Bingo card per person, dinner for guests, and recognition in all printed materials
1 table of 8 each. 1 Bingo card per person, dinner for guests, and recognition in all printed materials.
Dinner for 4 Includes 1 Bingo card per person and
recognition in all printed materials.
Dinner For 4 Includes 1 Bingo card per person and
recognition in all printed materials.
Dinner For 4 Includes 1 Bingo card per person and
recognition in all printed materials.
Dinner for 4 Includes 1 Bingo card per person and
recognition in all printed materials.
Single pack 1 card per game.
5 pack of BINGO cards. 5 cards per game.
2 Drink tickets
Beer & Wine single ticket each
Mixed drinks 2 tickets each
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!