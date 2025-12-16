Kevin's Song A Nonprofit For Community Education On Depression

2026 Great Lakes Groove Fest

The Cadieux Cafe

4300 Cadieux Rd, Detroit, MI 48224, USA

Adult General Admission
$20
For entry only. Food, beverage, and feather bowling will be available for purchase onsite.
Student General Admission
$15
Discounted rate for high school and college students. Valid college ID for entry. Ticket for entry only. Food, beverage, and feather bowling available for purchase onsite.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes: *10 tickets to the event and 1 reserved table for the entirety of the event. *10 event cups and stickers.* Top billing as "Presented by Xxx" and logo on Banners, social media, Kevin's Song website, email blasts, press release, merchandise, posters, and acknowledgement throughout the event.
Main Stage Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: *4 tickets to the event and 1 reserved table for the entirety of the event. *Billing as "Main Stage Sponsor Xxxx" (or similar) and logo on Banners, social media, Kevin's Song website, email blasts, posters, and acknowledgement throughout the event
Acoustic Stage Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: *2 tickets to the event and 1 reserved table for the entirety of the event. *Billing as "Acoustic Stage Sponsor Xxxx" (or similar) and logo on banners, social media, Kevin's Song website, email blasts, posters, and acknowledgement throughout the event.
Feather Bowling Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: *2 tickets to the event and 1 reserved table for the entirety of the event. *Billing as "Feather Bowling Sponsor Xxxx" (or similar) and logo on banners, social media, Kevin's Song website, email blasts, posters, and acknowledgement throughout the event.
Friends & Family Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: *2 tickets to the event. *Billing as "Friends & Family Sponsor" on banners, social media, Kevin's Song website.
Feather Bowling 3pm-4pm Lane 1
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 3pm-4pm Lane 2
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 4pm-5pm Lane 1
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 4pm-5pm Lane 2
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 5pm-6pm Lane 1
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 5pm-6pm Lane 2
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 6pm-7pm Lane 1
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 6pm-7pm Lane 2
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 7pm-8pm Lane 1
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 7pm-8pm Lane 2
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 8pm-9pm Lane 1
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 8pm-9pm Lane 2
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 9pm-10pm Lane 1
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Feather Bowling 9pm-10pm Lane 2
$5
1 feather bowling lane for 1 hour. Suggested donation of $35 to reserve.
Add a donation for Kevin's Song A Nonprofit For Community Education On Depression

$

