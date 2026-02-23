2026 Greater Huntsville Area Chapter Leadership Conference

Greetings Madams and Sisters,





Please use the link below to submit payment for food expenses incurred in connection with the Leadership Conference, based on your RSVP for lodging accommodations that were not fulfilled.





The charges are as follows:

• Breakfast: $35

• Dinner: $55

Total Due: $90





Kindly remit payment by March 5, 2026.





If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us.





Respectfully,

Leadership Committee