2026 Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Bike Rodeo

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About this event
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• On Site Logo placement and recognition as event lead sponsor
• Headline logo placement on main event banner and all media items (Website, Facebook, posters, etc.)
• Decals placed on bikes purchased with your funding
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• On Site Logo placement and recognition as an event major sponsor
• Logo placement on all media items (Website, Facebook, posters, etc.)
• Decals placed on bikes purchased with your funding
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• Exposure through social & print media
• Logo placement on all media items (Website, Facebook, posters, etc.)
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• Logo Provided on website and printed materials (e.g. signage, posters)
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• Logo Provided on website and printed materials (e.g. signage, posters)
• Provides food & beverages for workers and volunteers
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Buy a new bike and helmet for a child
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Buy a new bike for a child
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Buy a Helmet for a child
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Buy bike spare parts to repair used bikes
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Any amount is appreciated to make this event a special day for a child
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Donate a gift certificate and mail it to Kiwanis Bike Rodeo, PO Box 3068 Andover Ma 01810
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!