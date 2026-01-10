Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Bike Rodeo

298 Osgood St

Lawrence, MA 01843, USA

Primary Bike Rodeo Event Sponsor
$4,000

10 left!

•   On Site Logo placement and recognition as event lead sponsor

•   Headline logo placement on main event banner and all media items (Website, Facebook, posters, etc.)

•   Decals placed on bikes purchased with your funding

Rodeo Sponsor - Major sponsor of the event.
$2,500

10 left!

•   On Site Logo placement and recognition as an event major sponsor

•   Logo placement on all media items (Website, Facebook, posters, etc.)

•   Decals placed on bikes purchased with your funding

Bike Sponsor - 10 Bikes
$1,000

10 left!

•   Exposure through social & print media

•   Logo placement on all media items (Website, Facebook, posters, etc.)

Bike Parts and Kids Toys Sponsor
$750

10 left!

•   Logo Provided on website and printed materials (e.g. signage, posters)

Bike Rodeo Social Sponsor
$500

10 left!

•   Logo Provided on website and printed materials (e.g. signage, posters)

•    Provides food & beverages for workers and volunteers

1 New Bike and Helmet Donation
$120

10 left!

Buy a new bike and helmet for a child

1 New Bike Donation
$100

10 left!

Buy a new bike for a child

1 New Helmet donation
$20

10 left!

Buy a Helmet for a child

Bike Spare Parts
$24

10 left!

Buy bike spare parts to repair used bikes

Cash Donation
Pay what you can

10 left!

Any amount is appreciated to make this event a special day for a child

Donate a Gift Certificate
Pay what you can

10 left!

Donate a gift certificate and mail it to Kiwanis Bike Rodeo, PO Box 3068 Andover Ma 01810

Add a donation for Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club Foundation Inc

$

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