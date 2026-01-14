2026 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Food Truck Fee

About this event
Food Truck fee for participation in the Family Fun Zone presented by the New Haven Town Green District on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Refund policy is outlined the Family Fun Zone Inclement Weather & Emergency Cancellation Policy.
Special Event One Day License fee is only applicable to food truck vendors who do not have a current food truck license with City of New Haven. Your food truck will be included in the Umbrella Special Event application for Sunday, March 15, 2026. This fee is paid by the Associated Irish Societies (Parade) to the City of New Haven in advance of parade day as part of the application submission and is non-refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!