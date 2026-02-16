Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

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Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

About this event

2026 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Vendor Fee

Chapel Street to Church Street to Elm Street

Vendor Cart item
Vendor Cart
$250

The fee is per vendor cart. The Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday March 15, 2026 in downtown New Haven. You must have a City of New Haven license to vend. This provides you the opportunity to vend on or around the parade route on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Our parade is rain or shine. This payment is non-refundable.
THE SALE OF SILLY STRING IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. To learn more visit: www.stpatricksdayparade.org

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