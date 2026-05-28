2026 Grebe Festival - Sunday, August 9

Sunday, August 9, 2026





TBA (subject to

change based on grebe activity) at 7:30 am – 10:30 am





*BYO Kayak or Canoe*





Cap: 30





Activity Level: 5





Description: Paddle across the upper north lobe of Lake Almanor with views of Mt. Lassen before traveling down the western shoreline towards the mouth of the Feather River and then returning to the causeway. The most diverse assemblage of wildlife on Lake Almanor can be found in the shallow waters of our trip. That being said, the location of the kayak trip is subject to change based on grebe behavior and migration throughout the lake. Grebes often nest in different locations based on water levels. We will keep all registrants apprised of any changes. Accessing this area on kayaks will allow us to get much closer to wildlife than we would be able to on foot. While keeping our distance, participants will have the chance to view Western and Clark's Grebes on nests and observe the frenetic behavior of an active nesting colony. August is prime time for viewing many other water birds on this part of the lake, including: American White Pelicans, White-faced Ibis, Double-crested Cormorants, shorebirds, terns, gulls, seven species of waterfowl, and often eagles and falcons.



