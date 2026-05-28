2026 Grebe Festival - Sunday, August 9

About this event
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Plumas Pines Resort @ 8:30 - 11 AM
Traveling by pontoon boat on beautiful Lake Almanor with majestic views of Lassen Peak, this trip will take participants to see Western and Clark’s Grebes on their floating nests (from a safe distance of at least 300 feet). While skimming across the water from a comfortable seat, you will have the opportunity to see many different species of birds. Some of the other frequently seen species are Osprey, Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, White Pelican, Bufflehead, Double-crested Cormorant, Common Goldeneye, Eared Grebe, Ring-billed and California Gulls, Red-necked Phalarope, and Forster’s and Common Terns. Rarities, including Parasitic Jaeger and Sabine's Gull, may be seen as well.
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Plumas Pines Resort @ 9 - 11:30 AM
Traveling by pontoon boat on beautiful Lake Almanor with majestic views of Lassen Peak, this trip will take participants to see Western and Clark’s Grebes on their floating nests (from a safe distance of at least 300 feet). While skimming across the water from a comfortable seat, you will have the opportunity to see many different species of birds. Some of the other frequently seen species are Osprey, Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, White Pelican, Bufflehead, Double-crested Cormorant, Common Goldeneye, Eared Grebe, Ring-billed and California Gulls, Red-necked Phalarope, and Forster’s and Common Terns. Rarities, including Parasitic Jaeger and Sabine's Gull, may be seen as well.
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Plumas Pines Resort @ 11:30 AM - 2 PM
Traveling by pontoon boat on beautiful Lake Almanor with majestic views of Lassen Peak, this trip will take participants to see Western and Clark’s Grebes on their floating nests (from a safe distance of at least 300 feet). While skimming across the water from a comfortable seat, you will have the opportunity to see many different species of birds. Some of the other frequently seen species are Osprey, Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, White Pelican, Bufflehead, Double-crested Cormorant, Common Goldeneye, Eared Grebe, Ring-billed and California Gulls, Red-necked Phalarope, and Forster’s and Common Terns. Rarities, including Parasitic Jaeger and Sabine's Gull, may be seen as well.
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Plumas Pines Resort @ 12 - 2:30 PM
Traveling by pontoon boat on beautiful Lake Almanor with majestic views of Lassen Peak, this trip will take participants to see Western and Clark’s Grebes on their floating nests (from a safe distance of at least 300 feet). While skimming across the water from a comfortable seat, you will have the opportunity to see many different species of birds. Some of the other frequently seen species are Osprey, Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, White Pelican, Bufflehead, Double-crested Cormorant, Common Goldeneye, Eared Grebe, Ring-billed and California Gulls, Red-necked Phalarope, and Forster’s and Common Terns. Rarities, including Parasitic Jaeger and Sabine's Gull, may be seen as well.
Sunday, August 9, 2026
TBA (subject to
change based on grebe activity) at 7:30 am – 10:30 am
*BYO Kayak or Canoe*
Cap: 30
Activity Level: 5
Description: Paddle across the upper north lobe of Lake Almanor with views of Mt. Lassen before traveling down the western shoreline towards the mouth of the Feather River and then returning to the causeway. The most diverse assemblage of wildlife on Lake Almanor can be found in the shallow waters of our trip. That being said, the location of the kayak trip is subject to change based on grebe behavior and migration throughout the lake. Grebes often nest in different locations based on water levels. We will keep all registrants apprised of any changes. Accessing this area on kayaks will allow us to get much closer to wildlife than we would be able to on foot. While keeping our distance, participants will have the chance to view Western and Clark's Grebes on nests and observe the frenetic behavior of an active nesting colony. August is prime time for viewing many other water birds on this part of the lake, including: American White Pelicans, White-faced Ibis, Double-crested Cormorants, shorebirds, terns, gulls, seven species of waterfowl, and often eagles and falcons.
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Plumas Pines Resort Lawn @ 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm
What does the duck say? Following up on the Birding 101 workshop on Saturday, we will be focusing on learning to identify the Waterfowl of Lake Almanor by sight, sound, and behavior through family-friendly interactive activities with Plumas Audubon Society's Education Coordinator, Mikayla Eager.
What to bring: Binoculars and field guides are available to borrow. Bring your own if you have them! Wear clothes suitable for walking in the woods and on the shoreline.
$
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