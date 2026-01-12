Newport News Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Hosted by

Newport News Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

About this event

2026 Greek Celebration: School Daze Edition

700 Emancipation Dr

Hampton, VA 23668, USA

General Admission
$50

General admission to the event. Each ticket grants admission for one attendee.


Zeffy is a free platform. At checkout, please change your donation amount from 17% to zero.

Full Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Each full table grants general admission for eight attendees.


Zeffy is a free platform. At checkout, please change your donation amount from 17% to zero.

Partial Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each half table grants general admission for four attendees.


Zeffy is a free platform. At checkout, please change your donation amount from 17% to zero

Add a donation for Newport News Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!