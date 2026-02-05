2026 Greek Independence Day - Fish Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
1 per person sitting down at Cultural Center - includes fish, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables, salad and dessert
Only needed for NON-HAA children sitting down at Cultural Center - includes 2 slices of cheese pizza and dessert
1 to-go fish luncheon meal - includes fish, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables, salad and dessert
Only needed for NON-HAA kids - - includes 2 slices of cheese pizza and dessert
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!