Black Brain Campaign Association

Hosted by

Black Brain Campaign Association

About this event

2026 Green Tie Gala

Rivers Casino

1001 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA

Half Page Digital Ad Tribute
$250
  • Digital ad to display on screens at gala (8:9 or 960x1080 px - half screen)
  • Company logo recognition on all select related signage
  • Hi-resolution PNG files only
Full Page Digital Ad Tribute
$500
  • Digital ad to display on screens at gala (16:9 or 1920x1080 px - full screen)
  • Company logo recognition on all select related signage
  • Hi-resolution PNG files only
Friend Sponsor
$2,500
  • One table of 10 with reserved seating
  • 100 casino chips per guest
  • Logo recognition on event signage
  • Digital screen advertisement during gala
  • Social media recognition
Advocate Sponsor
$5,000
  • One table of 10 with reserved seating
  • 10 VIP gift bags
  • 150 casino chips per guest
  • Advertisement in digital honoree booklet
  • Logo on event signage
  • Digital screen advertisement during gala
  • Social media recognition
Partner Sponsor
$10,000
  • One table of 10 with reserved seating
  • 10 VIP gift bags
  • 200 casino chips per guest
  • Half Page Advertisement in digital honoree profile booklet
  • Logo recognition on event signage and screens
  • Social media recognition

New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits

  • Legacy Tree Recognition inside the building with engraved leaf
  • Invitation and recognition at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Trustee Sponsor
$15,000
  • 10-second video commercial played at event and on BBC social media
  • One VIP table (10 tickets)
  • 10 VIP gift bags
  • 300 casino chips per guest
  • Logo on all event signage
  • Half Page Advertisement in digital honoree booklet
  • Digital screen advertisement during gala
  • Social media recognition

New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits

  • Legacy Tree Recognition inside the building with engraved leaf
  • Invitation and recognition at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Leadership Sponsor
$25,000

Sponsorship of BBC Champion of the Year Award or C.O.A.T. Award

30-second video commercial played at event and on BBC social media

Speaking opportunity during program

One VIP table (10 tickets)

10 VIP gift bags

500 casino chips per guest

Logo on event signage

Full page advertisement in digital honoree booklet Digital ad displayed during gala program

Social media recognition across BBC platforms


New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits

  • Engraved brick or stone with sponsor’s name in the new BBC building
  • Legacy Tree Recognition inside the building with engraved leaf
  • Invitation and recognition at the ribbon-cutting ceremony
Presenting Sponsor
$50,000

All existing benefits plus enhanced legacy recognition

  • Presenting Sponsor recognition (“Presented by [Company Name]”)
  • Sponsorship of BBC Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Signature drink featuring sponsor name
  • 60-second video commercial played at event and on BBC social platforms
  • Speaking opportunity during program
  • Two premier tables (20 tickets) with priority seating
  • 20 VIP gift bags
  • 1,000 casino chips per guest
  • Company name included in publicity and press
  • Prominent logo placement on all event signage
  • Full page advertisement in digital honoree profile booklet
  • Digital ad displayed during gala program
  • Social media recognition across BBC platforms

New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits

  • Engraved Brick or Stone with sponsor’s name in the new BBC building with sponsor’s name in the new BBC building
  • Legacy Tree Recognition inside the building with engraved leaf inside the building with engraved leaf
  • Invitation and Recognition at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the ribbon-cutting ceremony
50 Additional Casino Chips
$10

Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.

100 Additional Casino Chips
$20

Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.

250 Additional Casino Chips
$50

Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.

1000 Additional Casino Chips
$100

Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.

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