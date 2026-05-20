2026 Green Tie Gala

About this event
1001 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits
New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits
Sponsorship of BBC Champion of the Year Award or C.O.A.T. Award
30-second video commercial played at event and on BBC social media
Speaking opportunity during program
One VIP table (10 tickets)
10 VIP gift bags
500 casino chips per guest
Logo on event signage
Full page advertisement in digital honoree booklet Digital ad displayed during gala program
Social media recognition across BBC platforms
New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits
All existing benefits plus enhanced legacy recognition
New 10th Anniversary Building Legacy Benefits
Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.
Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.
Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.
Want more time at the tables? Add casino chips to your order and make the most of your night at the Green Tie Gala.
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