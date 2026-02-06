2026 Green's Ladies Invitational

Hosted by
The Presenting Sponsor serves as the premier partner of the 2026 Green’s Ladies Golf Invitational and receives top-tier visibility throughout the event. This sponsorship includes naming rights as “Green’s Ladies Golf Invitational presented by [Sponsor Name],” two foursomes for tournament play, and prominent logo placement across all major event touchpoints, including golfer carts, event banners, and the registration area. The Presenting Sponsor is invited to address attendees during the awards program and will be recognized across press outreach, social media, and the Green’s Ladies website. Additional benefits include a branded swag bag insert, on-course hole signage, and a dedicated social media interview feature. This sponsorship is recognized as a Youth and Scholarship Champion, directly supporting nonprofit programming for women and youth golfers.
The Dinner Sponsor plays a key role in closing the day by supporting the awards dinner and networking experience. This sponsorship includes one foursome, branded signage at the dinner service area, and logo placement on dinner tables. The Dinner Sponsor receives recognition during the awards program and is invited to welcome guests during the evening program. This partnership also includes a featured social media interview, highlighting the sponsor’s commitment to community impact and youth development through golf.
The Swag Sponsor supports one of the most memorable parts of the golfer experience by contributing to participant gifts. This sponsorship includes one foursome, logo visibility on swag items or packaging, a promotional item included in golfer gift bags, and a hole sign on the course. The Swag Sponsor is invited to deliver opening remarks at the event and receives recognition across social media and the Green’s Ladies website, aligning their brand with appreciation, community, and player experience.
The Lunch and Beverage Sponsor supports hospitality throughout the tournament day. This sponsorship includes two golfer registrations, signage at lunch stations, and logo placement at beverage stations on the course or during dinner. The sponsor will be recognized during event announcements, may include a promotional item in swag bags, and will receive a dedicated social media spotlight acknowledging their support of the event and its mission.
Skilled Challenge Sponsors support on-course competitions such as Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive. This sponsorship includes one golfer registration, branding at the contest location, and the opportunity to present awards to contest winners. The sponsor may include a promotional item in swag bags and receives recognition on social media and the Green’s Ladies website, connecting their brand with performance, fun, and player engagement.
Vendor Table Sponsors receive an on-site table during registration and/or dinner, offering direct engagement with golfers and attendees. This sponsorship includes a business listing in the event program and social media recognition. Space is limited to ensure meaningful interaction and brand exposure.
Hole Sign Sponsors receive a custom sign featuring their logo placed on one hole of the course. This sponsorship includes recognition on the Green’s Ladies website and social media, offering a visible and accessible way to support the event and its mission.
A Foursome registration is ideal for companies, organizations, families, or groups of friends who want to enjoy the tournament together while supporting meaningful community impact. Each foursome includes tournament play for four golfers, lunch, on-course refreshments, dinner, swag gifts, and eligibility for contests and awards. Foursome participants play an important role in supporting youth golf development, scholarship opportunities, and expanded access to golf for women and girls in the Greater Philadelphia area and beyond.
Individual Golfer registration welcomes players of all skill levels who want to participate in a day of golf with purpose. This option includes full tournament play, lunch, on-course refreshments, dinner, swag gifts, and eligibility for contests and awards. Individual golfers will be paired with other participants, creating opportunities for connection, networking, and shared support of programs that grow the game and strengthen the golf community.
Dinner Guest registration is perfect for supporters who wish to join the celebration without playing in the tournament. Dinner guests enjoy the evening awards program, networking reception, and plated dinner while supporting the Green’s Ladies mission. This option allows individuals, partners, and guests to take part in the impact, recognition, and community-building that define the Invitational.
