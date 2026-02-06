2026 Green's Ladies Invitational

The Presenting Sponsor serves as the premier partner of the 2026 Green’s Ladies Golf Invitational and receives top-tier visibility throughout the event. This sponsorship includes naming rights as “Green’s Ladies Golf Invitational presented by [Sponsor Name],” two foursomes for tournament play, and prominent logo placement across all major event touchpoints, including golfer carts, event banners, and the registration area. The Presenting Sponsor is invited to address attendees during the awards program and will be recognized across press outreach, social media, and the Green’s Ladies website. Additional benefits include a branded swag bag insert, on-course hole signage, and a dedicated social media interview feature. This sponsorship is recognized as a Youth and Scholarship Champion, directly supporting nonprofit programming for women and youth golfers.