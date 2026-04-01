2026 Greystone Derby Day Silent Auction

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Elevate your collection with a truly distinguished duo for the discerning whiskey enthusiast.
This exclusive lot features the bold sophistication of Hemingway Rye 9 Year, a beautifully aged rye that pays homage to timeless craftsmanship. With its deep, spice-forward character and smooth, lingering finish, this whiskey delivers a refined sipping experience that speaks to both heritage and complexity.
Paired alongside it is the iconic Blanton’s The Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey—the world’s first single-barrel bourbon and a benchmark of excellence. Known for its rich caramel warmth, notes of vanilla and citrus, and unmistakable depth, each bottle is a one-of-a-kind expression drawn from a single barrel, making every pour uniquely special.
Together, these two exceptional spirits create a rare opportunity to savor contrast and harmony in a single collection—perfect for collectors, connoisseurs, or anyone who appreciates the art of fine whiskey. A standout offering guaranteed to draw attention, admiration, and spirited bidding.
Value: $200
Donated by: Jim Novinger
Starting bid
A refined pairing of two exceptional dark rums, this silent auction lot is crafted for the connoisseur who appreciates depth, heritage, and complexity in every sip.
This collection features Kirk and Sweeney Reserva Dominican Rum, a beautifully aged expression from the Dominican Republic known for its rich mahogany color and layered profile. Expect notes of molasses, dried fruit, toasted oak, and warm baking spice, all balanced by a smooth, lingering finish that reflects its careful aging and traditional rum-making heritage.
Complementing it is Hemingway Papa’s Pilar 24 Year Solera Bourbon Barrel Finished Dark Rum, a luxurious and highly aged spirit inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s adventurous legacy. Finished in bourbon barrels and blended using a solera system, this rum delivers remarkable depth—notes of caramelized sugar, vanilla, dark chocolate, leather, and oak unfold with each sip, creating a bold yet elegantly smooth experience.
Together, these two premium rums offer a journey through Caribbean craftsmanship and barrel-aged sophistication. Whether enjoyed neat, slowly savored, or shared among friends, this lot delivers a rare opportunity to experience two distinctive styles of world-class rum in one unforgettable collection.
Value: $100
Donated by: Jim Novinger
Starting bid
A rare and compelling offering for lovers of bold Australian reds.
This lot features three bottles of 2007 Two Hands Wines “Lily’s Garden” Shiraz from the acclaimed McLaren Vale region of Australia—an area celebrated for producing some of the country’s most expressive and powerful Shiraz.
Crafted by Two Hands Wines, this vintage showcases the winery’s signature approach: rich, fruit-driven intensity balanced with elegance and structure. Expect deep layers of blackberry, dark plum, and black cherry, beautifully woven with hints of spice, cocoa, and subtle oak. After nearly two decades of aging, these bottles have developed added complexity and refinement, making them even more captivating in the glass.
“Lily’s Garden” is one of Two Hands’ most sought-after vineyard expressions, consistently praised for its depth, balance, and cellar-worthy character. With three bottles included, this lot offers both immediate enjoyment and the option to share or continue aging a truly exceptional wine.
Value: $159
Donated by: Jim Novinger
Starting bid
Bring the café experience home with this stylish and highly functional De’Longhi Classic Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, designed for those who appreciate rich, barista-quality coffee without leaving the kitchen.
Sleek and compact, this machine delivers authentic espresso with a smooth crema and the perfect base for lattes and cappuccinos. The manual frother allows you to create velvety milk foam with ease, while intuitive controls make it simple to pull a perfect shot every time—whether you prefer a bold morning espresso or a creamy evening cappuccino.
Built with De’Longhi’s signature attention to quality and performance, this espresso maker blends timeless design with everyday practicality. It’s an ideal addition for coffee lovers, home entertainers, or anyone looking to elevate their daily ritual into something truly exceptional.
Value: $230
Donated by: Jim Novinger
Starting bid
An exceptional curated experience for the bourbon enthusiast—this premium silent auction lot is designed for those who appreciate craftsmanship, tradition, and the art of the perfect pour.
At its heart are two highly collectible bottles: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 152 Edition and the Kentucky Derby 151 Edition Painted Bottle, each celebrating the legacy and elegance of the iconic race. These limited releases are as visually striking as they are desirable, making them standout additions to any bourbon collection.
To elevate the tasting experience, this lot includes two handcrafted 11 oz BenShot Rocks Glasses, perfectly weighted for sipping neat or on the rocks, along with a full Woodford Reserve cocktail suite: Old Fashioned cocktail syrup, bourbon cherries, and aromatic orange bitters—everything needed to craft a bar-quality Old Fashioned at home.
For those who enjoy pairing a fine spirit with a slow unwind, the experience is rounded out with four Romeo y Julieta Reserva Real cigars, a smooth and refined smoke known for its balanced flavor and craftsmanship, plus a Vertigo cigar lighter for convenience and style.
This is more than a collection—it’s a complete evening ritual in a box. From Derby prestige to cocktail perfection and cigar lounge sophistication, this lot delivers an unforgettable experience for any bourbon lover or entertainer.
Value: $296
Donated by: Friends of Derby Day
Starting bid
Step into a full day of tranquility, skill, and adventure with this exclusive guided fly fishing experience for two, led by renowned angler Eric Naguski.
Set against some of the region’s most scenic waters, this immersive outing is designed for both seasoned anglers and beginners eager to learn the art of fly fishing. Eric’s expert guidance brings a personalized touch to the day—covering everything from casting techniques and fly selection to reading the water and understanding fish behavior. His approach blends technical instruction with an easygoing, enjoyable pace, ensuring a rewarding experience on every level.
Guests will enjoy a carefully paced day on the water, with time to learn, fish, and take in the natural surroundings. All skill levels are welcome, making this an ideal experience to share with a friend, colleague, or loved one.
More than just a fishing trip, this is a chance to disconnect, refine a timeless skill, and create lasting memories in a peaceful outdoor setting.
Value: $600
Donated by: Eric Naguski
Starting bid
An unforgettable evening of fine wine, exceptional cuisine, and elevated hospitality awaits with this exclusive Italo Cescon Wine Dinner for 10 guests at the acclaimed Greystone Public House.
This private dining experience features a curated wine journey from Cescon Italo Storia e Vini S.r.l., guided by special guest Marco Calligaris, who will share the heritage, craftsmanship, and stories behind each pour. Guests will enjoy thoughtfully paired wines alongside a chef-curated multi-course menu designed to complement and enhance every vintage, creating a seamless experience of Italian tradition and culinary artistry.
To ensure the evening begins and ends in comfort and style, this package includes luxury transportation service provided by Unique Chauffeured Services, offering a seamless and sophisticated arrival and departure for all guests.
Set within the inviting atmosphere of Greystone Public House, this experience blends fine dining, world-class wine, and personalized hospitality into a truly memorable night.
Date to be arranged based on availability of Unique Chauffeured Services and Greystone Public House.
Value: $1,600
Donated by: Greystone Public House, Oasis Wine & Spirits, Unique Chauffeured Services
Starting bid
A rare collector’s expression celebrating a quarter-century of one of America’s most beloved bourbons.
This Knob Creek 25th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to the brand’s legacy of bold, full-flavored whiskey-making. Crafted to honor 25 years of small-batch tradition, this limited release showcases the depth, richness, and signature character that have made Knob Creek a cornerstone of premium bourbon.
Expect a robust and layered profile—deep caramel and vanilla sweetness balanced with toasted oak, warm baking spice, and a long, satisfying finish. Bottled at full strength to preserve its intensity, this anniversary edition is both a celebration of heritage and a testament to meticulous aging and craftsmanship.
Highly sought after by collectors and bourbon enthusiasts alike, this bottle represents a milestone release that is increasingly difficult to find, making it a standout addition to any serious whiskey collection—or the perfect centerpiece for a special occasion pour.
Value: $500
Donated by: Ken & Linda Viscount
Starting bid
An exceptional evening of heritage, hospitality, and handcrafted whiskey awaits with this exclusive Whiskey Dinner for 10 guests at the acclaimed Greystone Public House.
This private dining experience features a curated lineup from Chicken Cock Whiskey, one of America’s oldest whiskey brands, guided by brand representative Dean Koppenhaver.
Guests will enjoy an engaging and immersive tasting journey as Dean shares the storied history of Chicken Cock Distillery alongside expertly selected pours that highlight the brand’s revival and craftsmanship. Each whiskey will be thoughtfully paired with a chef-curated multi-course menu designed to complement and elevate the tasting experience from start to finish.
To ensure a seamless and elevated evening, this package includes luxury transportation service provided by Unique Chauffeured Services, offering comfortable and stylish round-trip travel for all guests.
This unforgettable night is hosted at Greystone Public House, where warm ambiance and refined cuisine set the stage for an intimate and memorable whiskey-focused gathering.
Date to be arranged based on availability of Greystone Public House, Unique Chauffeured Services, and Oasis Wine & Spirits.
Value: $1,600
Donated by: Greystone Public House, Oasis Wine & Spirits, Unique Chauffeured Services
Starting bid
A meaningful and one-of-a-kind statement piece, this handcrafted Rustic Traditional Flag by Dave Baker is a tribute to craftsmanship, heritage, and timeless American design.
Meticulously created by hand, each flag is built with care and intention—featuring a distressed, rustic finish that gives it a beautifully weathered character and authentic vintage appeal. No two pieces are exactly alike, making this a truly unique work of art that carries its own personality and story.
Designed to be both visually striking and deeply symbolic, this flag serves as a powerful focal point in any home, office, lodge, or gathering space. It reflects a commitment to traditional woodworking, attention to detail, and pride in artisanal craftsmanship.
Perfect for collectors of Americana, supporters of handmade art, or anyone looking to add a bold yet refined patriotic accent to their space, this piece stands out as more than décor—it’s a conversation starter and a lasting heirloom.
A distinctive and heartfelt silent auction item that blends artistry, tradition, and craftsmanship in a way that resonates long after the bidding ends.
Value: $375
Donated by: Dave Baker
Starting bid
A truly remarkable blend of craftsmanship, history, and natural beauty, this custom charcuterie board crafted from Sugar Maple is an exceptional silent auction offering.
Featuring striking spalted and figured grain patterns, each detail in the wood tells its own story—showcasing dramatic lines, rich contrast, and one-of-a-kind character formed naturally over time. Elegantly displayed on distinctive pipe stands, this piece combines rustic sophistication with functional design, making it an unforgettable centerpiece for entertaining or display.
What makes this board especially meaningful is the provenance of the wood itself: sourced from the historic Harrisburg Military Post / Headquarters of the 28th Infantry Division. This connection adds a rare sense of heritage and significance, transforming the board from a serving piece into a conversation-worthy keepsake with historical roots.
Perfect for presenting charcuterie, cheeses, breads, desserts, or appetizers, this handcrafted board offers both beauty and purpose. Whether used for special gatherings or displayed as a statement piece, it is certain to be admired.
Value: $600
Donated by: Brigadier General Wilbur Wolf
Starting bid
Invest in your health and feel your best with this energizing fitness package featuring five complimentary 30-minute personal training sessions at Precision Training Concepts.
Whether you're just beginning your fitness journey or looking to elevate your current routine, these one-on-one sessions are tailored to your individual goals, fitness level, and lifestyle.
Work alongside experienced trainers who provide expert guidance, motivation, and personalized workout strategies designed to deliver real results.
From strength training and conditioning to mobility and overall wellness, each session is focused, efficient, and built to help you maximize your time while building confidence and consistency.
Perfect for anyone ready to jumpstart a new routine, break through a plateau, or simply prioritize their well-being, this package offers both value and lasting impact.
Value: $250
Donated by: Precision Training Concepts
Starting bid
Timeless style meets Southern charm in this elevated Ralph Lauren–inspired entertaining collection, thoughtfully curated for those who appreciate classic design and a well-crafted pour.
At the heart of this lot is a sophisticated Ralph Lauren decanter, paired with four coordinating rocks glasses—perfect for serving your favorite whiskey or cocktail with effortless elegance. A sleek silver nut bowl and black leather tray complete the set, adding refined touches that make hosting feel both polished and inviting.
Rounding out the experience is a bottle of Bird Dog Peach Whiskey, offering a smooth, subtly sweet flavor with notes of ripe peach and warm bourbon—ideal for sipping or creating a refreshing signature cocktail.
Whether you’re entertaining guests or elevating your home bar, this collection blends iconic style with functional luxury.
Value: $1,350
Donated by: Midwest Food Bank - Pennsylvania
Starting bid
Invest in balance, clarity, and overall well-being with this Complimentary Wellness Workshop from Giving Wellness—a meaningful experience designed to educate, inspire, and empower.
This interactive workshop offers a personalized approach to health and wellness, covering topics such as stress management, mindfulness, nutrition, and sustainable lifestyle habits.
Led by knowledgeable professionals, the session is tailored to meet the needs of your group, making it ideal for workplaces, teams, or gatherings looking to prioritize well-being in a thoughtful and engaging way.
Participants will walk away with practical tools, fresh perspectives, and actionable strategies to support a healthier, more balanced lifestyle—both personally and professionally.
Value: $1,000
Donated by: Giving Wellness
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