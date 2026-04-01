2026 Greystone Derby Day Silent Auction

Elevate your collection with a truly distinguished duo for the discerning whiskey enthusiast.





This exclusive lot features the bold sophistication of Hemingway Rye 9 Year, a beautifully aged rye that pays homage to timeless craftsmanship. With its deep, spice-forward character and smooth, lingering finish, this whiskey delivers a refined sipping experience that speaks to both heritage and complexity.





Paired alongside it is the iconic Blanton’s The Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey—the world’s first single-barrel bourbon and a benchmark of excellence. Known for its rich caramel warmth, notes of vanilla and citrus, and unmistakable depth, each bottle is a one-of-a-kind expression drawn from a single barrel, making every pour uniquely special.





Together, these two exceptional spirits create a rare opportunity to savor contrast and harmony in a single collection—perfect for collectors, connoisseurs, or anyone who appreciates the art of fine whiskey. A standout offering guaranteed to draw attention, admiration, and spirited bidding.





Value: $200

Donated by: Jim Novinger



