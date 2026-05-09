2026 Gridiron Golf Outing

Your company sets up a large prize at a Par Three hole and greets every golfer as they play the hole. Your representative can be the contest monitor at the major prize hole and you can set up a display. We will provide a banner. We will recognize your sponsorship in event materials, website and social media. Following the event, your name will be announced at all home games, banner displayed at our home field throughout the 2026 season, as well as website and social media recognition.