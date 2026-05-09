2026 Gridiron Golf Outing

About this event
Enjoy 18 holes, lunch, dinner and drinks.
Pre-event speaking privilege, opportunity to distribute giveaways, vender tent/table with provided banner with logo. We will provide koozies and golf balls with your company logo on, which is handed to every player. We will recognize your sponsorship in event materials, website and social media. Following the event, your name will be announced at all home games, banner displayed at our home field throughout the 2026 season, as well as website and social media recognition.
Your company sets up a large prize at a Par Three hole and greets every golfer as they play the hole. Your representative can be the contest monitor at the major prize hole and you can set up a display. We will provide a banner. We will recognize your sponsorship in event materials, website and social media. Following the event, your name will be announced at all home games, banner displayed at our home field throughout the 2026 season, as well as website and social media recognition.
Banner provided and displayed during the outing. Opportunity to provide gifts, coupons, or other logo items at the event. Your name will be mentioned during awards ceremony and home games. Sign displayed at our home field throughout the 2026 season, on website and social media recognition.
Signage on beverage cart. Your name will be mentioned during awards ceremony and home games. Sign displayed at our home field throughout the 2026 season, on website and social media recognition.
Banner hung at popular Tiki Hut. Your name will be mentioned during awards ceremony and home games. Sign displayed at our home field throughout the 2026 season, on website and social media recognition.
Sponsor signage at a golf hole. Your name will be mentioned during awards ceremony and home games. Logo displayed at our home field throughout the 2026 season, on website and social media recognition.
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