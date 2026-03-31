2026 Group Cruise Participation Deposit - Reserve Your Spot!

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About this event
This $5 per person deposit secures your participation in the CFLHSG group cruise experience and helps cover group materials, activities, and coordination (lanyards, goodies, treats, gifts, etc.). This fee is separate from your cruise booking and does not apply toward your cabin or travel costs. All travel bookings, pricing, and payments are handled directly through the designated travel agent and/or cruise line. This deposit is refundable only if requested within 24 hours of receiving your quote from the travel agent. After that, if becomes non-refundable. By purchasing, you acknowledge that CFLHSG is not the travel provider.
We are made up of parents and guardians who work together to create fun, memorable experiences for our families. Whenever possible, we like to provide small treats, goodies, or extra surprises during our events to make them even more special for our kids. Options donations and contributions help make this possible and allow us to ensure we have enough supplies for everyone, including accommodating last-minute unexpected changes. While completely optional, any contributions are greatly appreciated. Thank you for being a part of our community and helping make these experiences possible for all our families!
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