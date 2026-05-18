2026 GrowFL Annual Partnership & Trusted Advisor Renewal Monthly

This elite, firm-based membership emphasizes firm-level leadership and regional stewardship. It serves as your primary institutional engagement, covering one Trusted Advisor and providing exclusive access to the Growth-Stage Boardroom, Edge!, and various leadership committees. Standard Rate: $5,000 (Includes 1 seat)



To maintain a high-barrier status and ensure an elite advisory bench, firms may secure additional seats for their leadership team. This allows for expanded regional influence and provides additional personnel with elite access to GrowFL’s programming and CEO network. Standard Rate: $2,500 (Per additional person)