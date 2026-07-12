A stylized yellow eye with a red pupil is in the foreground, next to the text "GROWFL FLORIDA COMPANIES TO WATCH AWARDS PROGRAM CELEBRATING SECOND-STAGE ENTREPRENEURS" on a white background.
GrowFL

Hosted by

GrowFL

About this event

2026 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalist Recognition Northeast

Aloft Jacksonville Tapestry Park 4812 W Deer Lake Dr

Jacksonville, FL 32246, USA

Entrepreneur's Journey Ticket
$20

Select this if you are a Finalist, Past Honoree, CEO, president or business owners of second-stage companies (6-150 employees). If you have guests attending with you, select this ticket for them, as well.

GrowFL Trusted Advisor Ticket
$30

Exclusive access for GrowFL Trusted Advisors. If you are not a GrowFL Trusted Advisor, contact GrowFL at [email protected]

General Admission
$50

We welcome anyone from our community to join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating innovation, growth, and leadership.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!