2026 Growth Dimensions Economic Development Investor Commitment

Valid for one year
Seat on Board of Directors, Seat on Executive Committee, 10 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Partner Level with a Link to Your Website.
Seat on Board of Directors, Seat on Executive Committee, 8 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Platinum Investor with a Link to the Website.
Seat on Board of Directors, 4 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations , Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Gold Investor with a Link to Your Website.
2 Tickets to the Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Silver Investor with a Link to Your Website.
Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Bronze Investor with a Link to Your Website.
Access to a Network of Organizations, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as an Associate Investor.
