Growth Dimensions Economic Development

Offered by

Growth Dimensions Economic Development

About the memberships

2026 Growth Dimensions Economic Development Investor Commitment

PARTNER LEVEL
$15,000

Valid for one year

Seat on Board of Directors, Seat on Executive Committee, 10 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Partner Level with a Link to Your Website.

PLATINUM LEVEL
$8,500

Valid for one year

Seat on Board of Directors, Seat on Executive Committee, 8 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Platinum Investor with a Link to the Website.

GOLD LEVEL
$6,000

Valid for one year

Seat on Board of Directors, 4 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations , Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Gold Investor with a Link to Your Website.

SILVER LEVEL
$3,500

Valid for one year

2 Tickets to the Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Silver Investor with a Link to Your Website.

BRONZE LEVEL
$1,500

Valid for one year

Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Bronze Investor with a Link to Your Website.

ASSOCIATE LEVEL
$1,500

Valid for one year

Access to a Network of Organizations, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as an Associate Investor.
>$1,500

Add a donation for Growth Dimensions Economic Development

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!