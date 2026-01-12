Greensburg Salem Softball Boosters Club

Greensburg Salem Softball Boosters Club

About this event

2026 GS Golden Lions Softball Clinic

109 Laird St

Greensburg, PA 15601, USA

Pitching Only
$25

Pitching Clinic Only (1 Hour) – $25 (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) ➡ ⚠ Pitchers Must Provide Their Own Catcher

All-Skills Clinic
$30

All-Skills Clinic Only (2 Hours) – $30 (12:15 PM – 2:30 PM) ➡ Focus on (Hitting, Fielding, and Base-Running)

Full 3-Hour Clinic
$40

Full Clinic (Both Sessions, 3 Hours) – $40 (11:00 AM – 2:30 PM)
First Hour ➡ ⚠ Pitchers Must Provide Their Own Catcher

Hours 2-3 ➡ Focus on (Hitting, Fielding, and Base-Running)

