2026 GS Golden Lions Softball Clinic

About this event
Pitching Clinic Only (1 Hour) – $25 (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) ➡ ⚠ Pitchers Must Provide Their Own Catcher
All-Skills Clinic Only (2 Hours) – $30 (12:15 PM – 2:30 PM) ➡ Focus on (Hitting, Fielding, and Base-Running)
Full Clinic (Both Sessions, 3 Hours) – $40 (11:00 AM – 2:30 PM)
First Hour ➡ ⚠ Pitchers Must Provide Their Own Catcher
Hours 2-3 ➡ Focus on (Hitting, Fielding, and Base-Running)
