Lakota Robotics LLC

Hosted by

Lakota Robotics LLC

About this event

2026 GS Workshops

6856 Dimmick Rd

West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA

Daisy Program Fee
$20

Program fee does not include Girl Scout badges which can be purchased through the Girl Scout Shop

Brownie Program Fee
$20

Program fee does not include Girl Scout badges which can be purchased through the Girl Scout Shop

Junior Program Fee
$20

Program fee does not include Girl Scout badges which can be purchased through the Girl Scout Shop

Cadette Program Fee
$20

Program fee does not include Girl Scout badges which can be purchased through the Girl Scout Shop

Add a donation for Lakota Robotics LLC

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