Golden Triangle Homebuilders Association

Hosted by

Golden Triangle Homebuilders Association

About this event

2026 GTR HBA GOLF TOURNAMENT

2331 Military Rd

Columbus, MS 39705, USA

Team Fee
$300

4 players per team. Includes 2 golf carts, round of golf, and lunch. Drink cart included.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Have a sign at the T-box or the Green giving you a shout out!

Mulligan
$10

Did the old slice get the better of you? No problem! Only 4 allowed per team

Closest to the Pin Sponsorship
$400
Longest Drive Sponsorship
$400
Lunch Sponsorship
$700
Gold Sponsor
$900

Prominent Logo on signage and announcement during the tournament. Team entry is included if you choose to sponsor in this way!

Platinum Sponsor
$1,250

Prominent Logo on signage and announcement during the tournament. Team entry is included if you choose to sponsor in this way!

Add a donation for Golden Triangle Homebuilders Association

$

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