2026 GTR HBA GOLF TOURNAMENT

About this event
4 players per team. Includes 2 golf carts, round of golf, and lunch. Drink cart included.
Have a sign at the T-box or the Green giving you a shout out!
Did the old slice get the better of you? No problem! Only 4 allowed per team
Prominent Logo on signage and announcement during the tournament. Team entry is included if you choose to sponsor in this way!
Prominent Logo on signage and announcement during the tournament. Team entry is included if you choose to sponsor in this way!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!