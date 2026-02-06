2026 Gulf Area Rover Romp

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About this event
Registration for one licensed driver and one Land Rover
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Weekend pass to Grand River Motorsports
-- Meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner
-- Event t-shirt
-- ID badge and Rally vehicle markings
-- Primitive camping.
Early Registration for age 16 y.o. and older
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner
-- Event t-shirt
-- ID badge
Registration for age 15 y.o. and under
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Children's meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner
Additional Land Rover Registration
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Rally vehicle markings
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