ANARC

Hosted by

ANARC

About this event

2026 Gulf Area Rover Romp

24500 Linholm Rd

Robertsdale, AL 36567, USA

Rover & Driver Registration
$200

Registration for one licensed driver and one Land Rover
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Weekend pass to Grand River Motorsports
-- Meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner
-- Event t-shirt
-- ID badge and Rally vehicle markings
-- Primitive camping.

Passenger Registration
$75

Early Registration for age 16 y.o. and older
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner
-- Event t-shirt
-- ID badge

Child Registration
$25

Registration for age 15 y.o. and under
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Children's meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner

Additional Land Rover
$100

Additional Land Rover Registration
-- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities
-- Rally vehicle markings

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