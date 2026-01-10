2026 GUNAA Annual Convention

Join us in person for an unforgettable Convention experience filled with inspiration, connection, and impact. This premier gathering brings together alumni, leaders, partners, and supporters from across the country for powerful keynote sessions, professional development workshops, leadership training, networking opportunities, and signature events.

Your in-person registration includes:

Access to all general sessions and breakout workshops

Admission to keynote addresses and plenary sessions

Entry to select convention-sponsored events and activities

Convention materials, branded paraphernalia, and commemorative mementos

On-site resources and exclusive attendee giveaways

Opportunities to connect with alumni, leaders, and partners

TSHIRT SIZE NEEDED - ensure you select the option before checkout

Experience the energy, fellowship, and shared purpose that can only happen when we come together in person. Take home meaningful keepsakes that commemorate your experience and celebrate our shared legacy.