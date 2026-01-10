Grambling University National Alumni Association

Grambling University National Alumni Association

2026 GUNAA Annual Convention

315 Clyde Fant Pkwy

Shreveport, LA 71101, USA

Registration: In Person- REGULAR
$200

Join us in person for an unforgettable Convention experience filled with inspiration, connection, and impact. This premier gathering brings together alumni, leaders, partners, and supporters from across the country for powerful keynote sessions, professional development workshops, leadership training, networking opportunities, and signature events.

Your in-person registration includes:

  • Access to all general sessions and breakout workshops
  • Admission to keynote addresses and plenary sessions
  • Entry to select convention-sponsored events and activities
  • Convention materials, branded paraphernalia, and commemorative mementos
  • On-site resources and exclusive attendee giveaways
  • Opportunities to connect with alumni, leaders, and partners
  • TSHIRT SIZE NEEDED- ensure you select the option before checkout

Experience the energy, fellowship, and shared purpose that can only happen when we come together in person. Take home meaningful keepsakes that commemorate your experience and celebrate our shared legacy.

Registration: In Person- LIFE
$175

LIFE MEMBER DISCOUNT

Registration: Virtual - REGULAR
$85

Join us for an engaging and impactful Virtual Convention experience designed to inform, inspire, and connect members from across the country. This dynamic online event will feature keynote speakers, professional development sessions, leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and special presentations that advance our collective mission and vision.

Your virtual registration includes:

  • Full access to all live virtual sessions
  • On-demand access to select recorded sessions
  • Interactive workshops and panel discussions
  • Virtual networking and engagement experiences
  • Digital convention materials and resources
  • Exclusive digital paraphernalia, commemorative content, and downloadable keepsakes
  • Opportunity to purchase limited-edition convention merchandise

Enjoy the full convention experience from anywhere in the world while staying connected to the energy, legacy, and purpose of our community.

Registration: Virtual - LIFE MEMBER
$75

LIFE MEMBER DISCOUNT:

VIRTUAL - GIFTS & SHIPPING OPTION
$70

Virtual Members can pay to have the IN PERSON gifts/mementos shipped for an addition cost.


TSHIRT SIZE NEEDED- please select before checkout

Add a donation for Grambling University National Alumni Association

$

