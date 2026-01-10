2026 GUNAA Annual Convention

Hosted by
Join us in person for an unforgettable Convention experience filled with inspiration, connection, and impact. This premier gathering brings together alumni, leaders, partners, and supporters from across the country for powerful keynote sessions, professional development workshops, leadership training, networking opportunities, and signature events.
Your in-person registration includes:
Experience the energy, fellowship, and shared purpose that can only happen when we come together in person. Take home meaningful keepsakes that commemorate your experience and celebrate our shared legacy.
LIFE MEMBER DISCOUNT
Join us for an engaging and impactful Virtual Convention experience designed to inform, inspire, and connect members from across the country. This dynamic online event will feature keynote speakers, professional development sessions, leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and special presentations that advance our collective mission and vision.
Your virtual registration includes:
Enjoy the full convention experience from anywhere in the world while staying connected to the energy, legacy, and purpose of our community.
LIFE MEMBER DISCOUNT:
Virtual Members can pay to have the IN PERSON gifts/mementos shipped for an addition cost.
TSHIRT SIZE NEEDED- please select before checkout
$
