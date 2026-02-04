2026 GUNAA Annual Convention - VENDOR

STANDARD

Covers Friday(10a - 8p) and Saturday (10a-6p)





REQUIREMENT SUBMITTALS:





CONFLICT OF INTEREST FORM





for CONTRACT (click on link)

a75824_51ef432fc56b4ef0b9781e6a0d3f1ab5.pdf









Questions? Please email our Vendor Committee Chairperson at [email protected]





KEY DATES:

Application DUE by June 20th.





APPLICATION REVIEW:

All submitted applications will be reviewed and a decision received within 7-10 days. If approved, additional information will be sent via email. If denied, a full refunded will be provided.