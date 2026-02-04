Grambling University National Alumni Association

Hosted by

Grambling University National Alumni Association

About this event

2026 GUNAA Annual Convention - VENDOR

315 Clyde Fant Pkwy

Shreveport, LA 71101, USA

VENDOR: Standard item
VENDOR: Standard
$200

STANDARD

Covers Friday(10a - 8p) and Saturday (10a-6p)


REQUIREMENT SUBMITTALS:


CONFLICT OF INTEREST FORM


for CONTRACT (click on link)

a75824_51ef432fc56b4ef0b9781e6a0d3f1ab5.pdf



Questions? Please email our Vendor Committee Chairperson at [email protected]


KEY DATES: 

Application DUE by June 20th.


APPLICATION REVIEW: 

All submitted applications will be reviewed and a decision received within 7-10 days. If approved, additional information will be sent via email. If denied, a full refunded will be provided.

VENDOR: By Day (FRIDAY)
$100


By DAY

Friday


REQUIREMENT SUBMITTALS:


CONFLICT OF INTEREST FORM


For CONTRACT (click on link)

a75824_51ef432fc56b4ef0b9781e6a0d3f1ab5.pdf


Questions? Please email our Vendor Committee Chairperson at [email protected]


KEY DATES: 

Application DUE by June 20th



APPLICATION REVIEW: 

All submitted applications will be reviewed and a decision received within 7-10 days. If approved, additional information will be via email. If denied, a full refunded will be provided.

VENDOR: By Day (SATURDAY)
$100

By Day - Saturday


REQUIREMENT SUBMITTALS:



CONFLICT OF INTEREST FORM


For CONTRACT (click on link)

a75824_51ef432fc56b4ef0b9781e6a0d3f1ab5.pdf


Questions? Please email our Vendor Committee Chairperson at [email protected]


KEY DATES: 

Application DUE by June 20th.



APPLICATION REVIEW: 

All submitted applications will be reviewed and a decision received within 7-10 days. If approved, additional information will be via email. If denied, a full refunded will be provided.

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