2026 GUNAA Annual Convention - VENDOR

About this event
STANDARD
Covers Friday(10a - 8p) and Saturday (10a-6p)
REQUIREMENT SUBMITTALS:
for CONTRACT (click on link)
a75824_51ef432fc56b4ef0b9781e6a0d3f1ab5.pdf
Questions? Please email our Vendor Committee Chairperson at [email protected]
KEY DATES:
Application DUE by June 20th.
APPLICATION REVIEW:
All submitted applications will be reviewed and a decision received within 7-10 days. If approved, additional information will be sent via email. If denied, a full refunded will be provided.
By DAY
Friday
REQUIREMENT SUBMITTALS:
For CONTRACT (click on link)
a75824_51ef432fc56b4ef0b9781e6a0d3f1ab5.pdf
Questions? Please email our Vendor Committee Chairperson at [email protected]
KEY DATES:
Application DUE by June 20th
APPLICATION REVIEW:
All submitted applications will be reviewed and a decision received within 7-10 days. If approved, additional information will be via email. If denied, a full refunded will be provided.
By Day - Saturday
REQUIREMENT SUBMITTALS:
For CONTRACT (click on link)
a75824_51ef432fc56b4ef0b9781e6a0d3f1ab5.pdf
Questions? Please email our Vendor Committee Chairperson at [email protected]
KEY DATES:
Application DUE by June 20th.
APPLICATION REVIEW:
All submitted applications will be reviewed and a decision received within 7-10 days. If approved, additional information will be via email. If denied, a full refunded will be provided.
$
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