2026 Gus Macker Vendors

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About this event
10’ x 10’ space; food vendors who are cooking onsite will be allowed an additional 10’ space for a cooking area (total space of 10’ x 20’). Booth vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, and weighted or staked canopies or tents. Booths will be located in Wisner Park.
Concessions Trailers & Trucks: self-contained mobile units that require an area larger than 10’ x 20’. Trucks and trailers will be stationed on N. Main Street, between W. Church and W. Gray streets.
10x10 non-food vendor space.
The booth fee is $80.00 for all 3 days. Each vendor space is 10 ft. x 10 ft. Please contact Elmira Downtown Development if you have any special requirements.
Pre-pay for electricity use if needed
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