Guyer Band Boosters Club

Hosted by

Guyer Band Boosters Club

About this event

2026 Guyer Band and Guard Year End Awards Banquet

801 N Texas Blvd

Denton, TX 76201, USA

Current Band Student Ticket
$10

A banquet ticket is good for one CURRENT Band/Guard student's admission to the 2026 Guyer Band and Guard Year End Awards Banquet. Includes one meal. All students MUST get a ticket to attend.

Adult, Kid, or Non-Band Student Ticket
$40

A banquet ticket is good for one person's admission to the 2026 Guyer Band and Guard Year End Awards Banquet. Includes one meal. Everyone must purchase a ticket to attend.

Sponsor a Band Student Ticket
$10

Sponsor a Band/Guard student's admission to the 2026 Guyer Band and Guard Year End Awards Banquet.

Sponsor an Adult, Kid, or Non-Band Student Ticket
$40

Sponsor an Adult, Kid, or Non-Band Student Ticket

Add a donation for Guyer Band Boosters Club

$

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