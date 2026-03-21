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About this event
A banquet ticket is good for one CURRENT Band/Guard student's admission to the 2026 Guyer Band and Guard Year End Awards Banquet. Includes one meal. All students MUST get a ticket to attend.
A banquet ticket is good for one person's admission to the 2026 Guyer Band and Guard Year End Awards Banquet. Includes one meal. Everyone must purchase a ticket to attend.
Sponsor a Band/Guard student's admission to the 2026 Guyer Band and Guard Year End Awards Banquet.
Sponsor an Adult, Kid, or Non-Band Student Ticket
$
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