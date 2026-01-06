GHS Mustang Volleyball Boosters

2026 GVB Updates Fundraiser

Business Platinum
$850

Placement: Inside Back/Inside Front (8” Wide X 10.5" Tall)
Outdoor sponsor sign at EVERY home game along with recognition
Position On T-Shirts: Platinum sponsor/top level
Your Logo featured on GVB webpage as Platinum Sponsor
Social Media Blast: biweekly promo on GVB Media–IG/X/FB.
Plaque and GVB Sponsor decal for your business

Business Gold
$600

Placement: Inside Page (8” Wide X 10.5 " Tall)
Position On T-Shirts: Gold sponsor/Upper middle
Special recognition at home games
Your Logo featured on GVB webpage as Gold Sponsor
Social Media Blast: weekly promo on GVB Media–IG/X/FB.
Plaque and GVB Sponsor decal for your business

Business Silver
$450

Placement: Inside Half Page (8” Wide X 5.125 " Tall)
Position On T-Shirts: Silver sponsor/Middle
Highlight as a sponsor at our home games
Your Logo featured on GVB webpage as Sponsor
Social Media Blast: promo on GVB Media–IG/X/FB.
GVB Sponsor decal for your business

Business Bronze
$300

Placement: Inside Quarter Page (3.875” Wide X 5.125" Tall)
Position On T-Shirts: Bronze sponsor/Middle Lower
Featured as a sponsor at our home games
Your Logo featured on GVB webpage as Sponsor
Social Media Blast: promo on GVB Media–IG/X/FB.
GVB Sponsor decal for your business

Business Red and Blue
$150

Your Logo featured on GVB webpage as Sponsor
Social Media Blast: promo on GVB Media–IG/X/FB.
GVB Sponsor decal for your business

Business Donation
$50

Donation to Grapevine VB

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Blue
$300

Placement: Inside Full Page (8” Wide X 10.5" Tall)
Media Guide: 2 copies
T-shirt: 1

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Red
$200

Placement: Inside Half Page (8” Wide X 5.125 " Tall)
Media Guide: 1 copy
T-shirt: 1

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad White
$100

Placement: Inside Quarter Page (3.875” Wide X 5.125" Tall)
Media Guide: 1 copy

Business Back Cover
$850

Placement: Back Cover (8” Wide X 10.5" Tall)
Outdoor sponsor sign at EVERY home game along with recognition
Position On T-Shirts: Platinum sponsor/top level
Your Logo featured on GVB webpage as Platinum Sponsor
Social Media Blast: biweekly promo on GVB Media–IG/X/FB.
Plaque and GVB Sponsor decal for your business

