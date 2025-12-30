2026 GWA Chamber Sponsorship Invoice

Offered by
Connects businesses and communities through GWA Chamber online services. Gold Card Sponsors are promoted via multiple Sponsor Listings and receive 50 GWA Chamber Gold Cards to distribute.
Receive a Sponsor Listing on the GWA Chamber’s Business Directory website page (index of more than 140 businesses) AND a Sponsor Listing on the GWA Chamber Facebook Page.
Receive a Sponsor Listing on the designated Academic Scholarship Program website page and the GWA Chamber Facebook Page. Sponsorship recognized for the academic award.
Receive a Sponsor Listing on the Wheatland Community Hall of Fame program website page and the GWA Chamber Facebook Page. Sponsorship recognized in selection announcements.
