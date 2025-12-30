GWA Chamber of Commerce Inc

2026 GWA Chamber Sponsorship Invoice

GWA Chamber Gold Card Sponsorship
$60

No expiration

Connects businesses and communities through GWA Chamber online services. Gold Card Sponsors are promoted via multiple Sponsor Listings and receive 50 GWA Chamber Gold Cards to distribute.

Business Connections Sponsorship
$60

No expiration

Receive a Sponsor Listing on the GWA Chamber’s Business Directory website page (index of more than 140 businesses) AND a Sponsor Listing on the GWA Chamber Facebook Page.

Wheatland-Chili CS Scholarship Program Sponsorship
$60

No expiration

Receive a Sponsor Listing on the designated Academic Scholarship Program website page and the GWA Chamber Facebook Page. Sponsorship recognized for the academic award.

Caledonia-Mumford CS Scholarship Program Sponsorship
$60

No expiration

Receive a Sponsor Listing on the designated Academic Scholarship Program website page and the GWA Chamber Facebook Page. Sponsorship recognized for the academic award.

Wheatland Community Hall of Fame Program Sponsorship
$60

No expiration

Receive a Sponsor Listing on the Wheatland Community Hall of Fame program website page and the GWA Chamber Facebook Page. Sponsorship recognized in selection announcements.

