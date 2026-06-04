2026 GWTTRA Pre-Conference Excursion Sign-Up

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About this event
Explore one of the nation's premier automobile museums, featuring more than 200 beautifully restored vehicles that showcase the history, innovation, and culture of the automobile.
Group will meet at Whitney Peak Hotel lobby at 1:30pm and walk over to National Automobile Museum (0.6 miles). Those who plan to meet the group directly at the museum should arrive at the museum lobby by 2pm. The group will go on a private guided tour with a museum expert and will have free time to explore on their own.
Discover the only accredited art museum in Nevada by the American Alliance of Museums, featuring thought-provoking exhibitions that celebrate art, culture, and the landscapes of the American West.
Group will meet at Whitney Peak Hotel lobby at 1:30pm and walk over to Nevada Art Museum (0.6 miles). Those who plan to meet the group directly at the museum should arrive at the museum lobby by 2pm. The group will go on a private guided tour with a museum expert and will have free time to explore on their own.
Experience downtown Reno from a unique perspective aboard a pedal-powered trolley! This fun, interactive city tour offers a lively way to explore local landmarks, public art, and neighborhood highlights while enjoying fresh air and networking with fellow conference attendees.
Group will meet at Whitney Peak Hotel lobby at 1:45pm and board the Pedal Trolley. Each seat can support a maximum weight of 285 pounds.
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