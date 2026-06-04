2026 GWTTRA Pre-Conference Excursion Sign-Up

Explore one of the nation's premier automobile museums, featuring more than 200 beautifully restored vehicles that showcase the history, innovation, and culture of the automobile.

Group will meet at Whitney Peak Hotel lobby at 1:30pm and walk over to National Automobile Museum (0.6 miles). Those who plan to meet the group directly at the museum should arrive at the museum lobby by 2pm. The group will go on a private guided tour with a museum expert and will have free time to explore on their own.