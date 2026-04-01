OCA-Greater Houston

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OCA-Greater Houston

About this event

2026 HAAPIFEST Sponsorships

$500 Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship includes:

·        Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide

·        2 Complimentary Tickets

$1000 Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship Includes:

·        Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide

·        Social Media Mentions

·        4 Complimentary Tickets


$2500 Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Sponsorship Includes:

·        Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide

·        Social Media Mentions

·        Listing in Press Release

·        6 Complimentary Tickets

$5000 Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsorship Includes:

·        Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide

·        Social Media Mentions

·        Listing in Press Release

·        Verbal Recognition & Banner Placement at Festival*

·        8 Complimentary Tickets


*sponsor provides banner/signage

$7500 Jade Sponsorship
$7,500

Sponsorship Includes:

·        Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide

·        Social Media Mentions

·        Listing in Press Release

·        Verbal Recognition & Banner Placement at Festival*

·        Full Color Full Page Ad in Program Guide

·        10 Complimentary Tickets


*sponsor provides banner/signage

$10,000 Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000

Sponsorship Includes:

·        Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide

·        Social Media Mentions

·        Listing in Press Release

·        Verbal Recognition & Banner Placement at Festival*

·        Full Color Full Page Ad in Program Guide

·        20 Complimentary Tickets

·        Logo on Festival Step & Repeat

·        Presenting Name Rights

 

*sponsor provides banner/signage

Add a donation for OCA-Greater Houston

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