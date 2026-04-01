2026 HAAPIFEST Sponsorships

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About this event
Sponsorship includes:
· Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide
· 2 Complimentary Tickets
Sponsorship Includes:
· Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide
· Social Media Mentions
· 4 Complimentary Tickets
Sponsorship Includes:
· Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide
· Social Media Mentions
· Listing in Press Release
· 6 Complimentary Tickets
Sponsorship Includes:
· Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide
· Social Media Mentions
· Listing in Press Release
· Verbal Recognition & Banner Placement at Festival*
· 8 Complimentary Tickets
*sponsor provides banner/signage
Sponsorship Includes:
· Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide
· Social Media Mentions
· Listing in Press Release
· Verbal Recognition & Banner Placement at Festival*
· Full Color Full Page Ad in Program Guide
· 10 Complimentary Tickets
*sponsor provides banner/signage
Sponsorship Includes:
· Logo On Festival Website & Print Guide
· Social Media Mentions
· Listing in Press Release
· Verbal Recognition & Banner Placement at Festival*
· Full Color Full Page Ad in Program Guide
· 20 Complimentary Tickets
· Logo on Festival Step & Repeat
· Presenting Name Rights
*sponsor provides banner/signage
$
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