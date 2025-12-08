2026 HACEMOS DFW Golf Tournament

Hosted by
• Company logo displayed on registration site alongside
HACEMOS and top of live leaderboard app/scoring card
• Name/logo listed in advertisement alongside HACEMOS
• Opportunity to speak before start of tournament
• 12 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Individual sponsorship banner(s)
• Hole sponsor sign on both courses
• Company logo on scoring app for your holes
• Front full-page ad in tournament brochure
• Table, 2 chairs and tent at registration/on course to pass
out material and swag to players
• Recognition in tournament advertisement
• Include company branded items in player’s goody bags
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet & recognition
• LUXURY GOLF GETAWAY WEEKEND
• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Individual sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Full page ad in front sections of tournament brochure
• Table, 2 chairs and tent at registration/on course to pass
out material and swag to players
• Include company branded items in player’s goody bags
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet
• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Signage at golf tournament and banquet as
Banquet sponsor
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet with
opportunity to speak and take pictures with
recipient as banquet sponsor
• Table and 2 chairs by pavilion to pass out material
and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Name posted & announced during lunch
• Listed as lunch sponsor in tournament brochure
• Table and 2 chairs by pavilion to pass out material
and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet
• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo displayed in all golf carts
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Table and 2 chairs by pavilion to pass out material
and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet
• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Table, 2 chairs & tent on course to pass out
material and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet
• 4 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Table and 2 chairs on course to pass out material and
swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet
• 4 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Table and 2 chairs on course to pass out material and
swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet
• Scholarship for one student
• Announcement in banquet program
• Announced during scholarship banquet ceremony
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet
• Company logo on each flag (18) on one course
• Sign posted by pavilion
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Company logo/sign posted on beverage cart
• Sign posted by pavilion
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Sponsor sign at $10K HIO contest hole
• Table at hole to pass out material
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Company logo on scoring app for your assigned hole
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Sponsor sign at contest hole
• Opportunity to present prize to winner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Long Drive & Closest to Pin holes
• Company logo on scoring app for your assigned hole
• Sponsor sign on putting green
• "Prize packed" contest
• Participants putt for different prizes
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Hole sponsor sign
• possibly partnered with another hole sponsor on
same hole
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
▪ Green fee
▪ Cart Fee
▪ Driving Range
▪ Goody Bag
▪ Breakfast & Lunch
▪ Two Drink Tickets
▪ Longest Drive Contest
▪ Closest to Pin Contest
▪ Hole in One Contest
▪ Green fee
▪ Cart Fee
▪ Driving Range
▪ Goody Bag
▪ Breakfast & Lunch
▪ Two Drink Tickets
▪ Longest Drive Contest
▪ Closest to Pin Contest
▪ Hole in One Contest
A table and 2 chairs can be set up at a sponsored hole.
