2026 HACEMOS DFW Golf Tournament

3500 Bear Creek Ct

Dallas, TX 75261

Title Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

• Company logo displayed on registration site alongside
HACEMOS and top of live leaderboard app/scoring card
• Name/logo listed in advertisement alongside HACEMOS
• Opportunity to speak before start of tournament
• 12 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Individual sponsorship banner(s)
• Hole sponsor sign on both courses
• Company logo on scoring app for your holes
• Front full-page ad in tournament brochure
• Table, 2 chairs and tent at registration/on course to pass
out material and swag to players
• Recognition in tournament advertisement
• Include company branded items in player’s goody bags
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet & recognition

LUXURY GOLF GETAWAY WEEKEND

Platinum Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Individual sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Full page ad in front sections of tournament brochure
• Table, 2 chairs and tent at registration/on course to pass
out material and swag to players
• Include company branded items in player’s goody bags
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet

Scholarship Awards Banquet Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Signage at golf tournament and banquet as
Banquet sponsor
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet with
opportunity to speak and take pictures with
recipient as banquet sponsor
• Table and 2 chairs by pavilion to pass out material
and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure

Tournament Lunch Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Name posted & announced during lunch
• Listed as lunch sponsor in tournament brochure
• Table and 2 chairs by pavilion to pass out material
and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet

Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo displayed in all golf carts
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Table and 2 chairs by pavilion to pass out material
and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet

Gold Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Table, 2 chairs & tent on course to pass out
material and swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet

Silver Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Table and 2 chairs on course to pass out material and
swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet

Bronze Sponsor
$2,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 tournament golfers: goody bag, breakfast/lunch
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Hole sponsor sign
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Table and 2 chairs on course to pass out material and
swag to players
• Full page ad in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet

1 - Student Scholarship Sponsor
$2,500

• Scholarship for one student
• Announcement in banquet program
• Announced during scholarship banquet ceremony
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Dinner at the scholarship awards banquet

Pin Flag Sponsor
$1,700

• Company logo on each flag (18) on one course

• Sign posted by pavilion
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,250

• Company logo/sign posted on beverage cart

• Sign posted by pavilion
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure

Hole in One Contest Sponsor
$1,100

• Sponsor sign at $10K HIO contest hole
• Table at hole to pass out material
• Company logo included on sponsorship banner

• Company logo on scoring app for your assigned hole
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure

Hole Contests Sponsor
$650

• Sponsor sign at contest hole
• Opportunity to present prize to winner
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure
• Long Drive & Closest to Pin holes

• Company logo on scoring app for your assigned hole

Putting Contest Sponsor
$750

• Sponsor sign on putting green
• "Prize packed" contest

• Participants putt for different prizes

• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure

Hole Sponsor
$425

• Hole sponsor sign
• possibly partnered with another hole sponsor on
same hole
• Company logo on scoring app for your hole
• Listed as sponsor in tournament brochure

Foursome
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

▪ Green fee
▪ Cart Fee
▪ Driving Range
▪ Goody Bag
▪ Breakfast & Lunch
▪ Two Drink Tickets
▪ Longest Drive Contest
▪ Closest to Pin Contest
▪ Hole in One Contest

Individual Golfer
$135

▪ Green fee
▪ Cart Fee
▪ Driving Range
▪ Goody Bag
▪ Breakfast & Lunch
▪ Two Drink Tickets
▪ Longest Drive Contest
▪ Closest to Pin Contest
▪ Hole in One Contest

Table and 2 chairs
$75

A table and 2 chairs can be set up at a sponsored hole.

Add a donation for HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

$

