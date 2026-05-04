HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

Hosted by

HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

About this event

2026 HACEMOS Lunch & Hangout - Blue Mesa Order Form

Salads – Panko Crusted Chicken Salad
$15

Mixed greens, jicama slaw, black beans, grilled corn, cherry tomato, pickled onions, avocado, poblano ranch

Salads – Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad
$15

Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, roasted peppers, garlic-parmesan croutons, cotija cheese, spicy Caesar dressing

Salads – Southwest Salmon Caesar Salad
$17

Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, roasted peppers, garlic-parmesan croutons, cotija cheese, spicy Caesar dressing

Salads – Mexican Chopped Grilled Chicken Salad
$15

Romaine, cucumbers, corn, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, honey-chile dressing

Wraps – Chicken Bacon Avocado
$15

Mixed greens, smashed avocado, bacon, tomato, ancho crema; served with corn & black bean salad

Wraps – Skirt Steak
$16

Roasted poblanos, mixed greens, grilled corn, crispy onions, ancho crema; served with corn & black bean salad

Wraps – Grilled Veggie
$15

Black bean spread, mixed greens, cotija cheese; served with corn & black bean salad

Burrito Bowls – Chicken Burrito Bowl
$15

Coconut lime rice, black beans, grilled corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream

Burrito Bowls – Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
$16

Coconut lime rice, black beans, grilled corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream

Burrito Bowls – Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowl
$15

Grilled veggies, coconut lime rice, black beans, grilled corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream

Beverages – Assorted soft drinks
$3
Beverages – Bottled water
$3

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