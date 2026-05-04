2026 HACEMOS Lunch & Hangout - Blue Mesa Order Form

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Mixed greens, jicama slaw, black beans, grilled corn, cherry tomato, pickled onions, avocado, poblano ranch
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, roasted peppers, garlic-parmesan croutons, cotija cheese, spicy Caesar dressing
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, roasted peppers, garlic-parmesan croutons, cotija cheese, spicy Caesar dressing
Romaine, cucumbers, corn, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, honey-chile dressing
Mixed greens, smashed avocado, bacon, tomato, ancho crema; served with corn & black bean salad
Roasted poblanos, mixed greens, grilled corn, crispy onions, ancho crema; served with corn & black bean salad
Black bean spread, mixed greens, cotija cheese; served with corn & black bean salad
Coconut lime rice, black beans, grilled corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream
Coconut lime rice, black beans, grilled corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream
Grilled veggies, coconut lime rice, black beans, grilled corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream
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