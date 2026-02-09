2026 Hail & Farewell

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About this event
Welcome to the USAFA Family! Appointees' family members are welcome to attend and should select "VIP Guest" below at $40pp. (If more than one Appointee from the same family, complete a separate registration for each Appointee.)
Congratulations on nearing the end of your USAFA journey! Two family members are invited to enjoy lunch "on us" and a special ceremony to recognize your Cadet's accomplishments.
Please select this option if you are family/friends of Appointees, "Firstie" Family additional guests, Parent Chapter members, USAFA personnel.
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