Southeast Texas United States Air Force Academy Parents' Association

Hosted by

Southeast Texas United States Air Force Academy Parents' Association

About this event

2026 Hail & Farewell

1802 Shepherd Dr

Houston, TX 77007, USA

Class of 2030 Appointee (Appointee ONLY)
Free

Welcome to the USAFA Family! Appointees' family members are welcome to attend and should select "VIP Guest" below at $40pp. (If more than one Appointee from the same family, complete a separate registration for each Appointee.)

Class of 2026 FIRSTIE Family (Grad/Commissioning ONLY)
Free

Congratulations on nearing the end of your USAFA journey! Two family members are invited to enjoy lunch "on us" and a special ceremony to recognize your Cadet's accomplishments.

VIP Guest
$40

Please select this option if you are family/friends of Appointees, "Firstie" Family additional guests, Parent Chapter members, USAFA personnel.

Add a donation for Southeast Texas United States Air Force Academy Parents' Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!