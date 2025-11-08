2026 Hakuna Matata Gala

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About this event
$
Enjoy an elegant night featuring dinner, drinks, music, and both live and silent auctions — supporting safety education and empowerment through Down to Defend.
-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.
-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.
-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.
-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.
-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.
-Logo displayed on D2D’S website as a gala sponsor.
-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.
-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.
-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.
-Logo displayed on D2D’S website as a gala sponsor.
-Exclusive VIP table offering the best seats in the house and an elevated guest experience.
-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.
-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.
-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.
-Recognized as the Leading Sponsor in all gala materials and communications.
-On-stage recognition and opportunity to address guests during the program.
-Logo displayed on D2D’S website for an entire year as our leading sponsor.
-Exclusive VIP table offering the best seats in the house and an elevated guest experience.
-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.
-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.
-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!