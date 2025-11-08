Down to Defend

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Down to Defend

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2026 Hakuna Matata Gala

1535 Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49505, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy an elegant night featuring dinner, drinks, music, and both live and silent auctions — supporting safety education and empowerment through Down to Defend.

Lions Legacy
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.

-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.

Kings Roar
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.

-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.

-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.

Golden Mane
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-Logo displayed on D2D’S website as a gala sponsor.

-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.

-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.

-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.

Pride Rock
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Logo displayed on D2D’S website as a gala sponsor.

-Exclusive VIP table offering the best seats in the house and an elevated guest experience.

-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.

-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.

-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.

Circle of Life
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

-Recognized as the Leading Sponsor in all gala materials and communications.

-On-stage recognition and opportunity to address guests during the program.

-Logo displayed on D2D’S website for an entire year as our leading sponsor.

-Exclusive VIP table offering the best seats in the house and an elevated guest experience.

-Logo featured in gala presentation, on table displays, and in the event program.

-Recognition across D2D’s social media platforms, including sponsor spotlight features.

-Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts in attendee welcome bags.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!