Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc
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Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

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Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni & Friends Inc

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2026 Hall of Fame Banquet

The Maxwell Center - 3114 Wayne Memorial Dr

Goldsboro, NC 27534, USA

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (VIP Table of 8)
$640

VIP tickets, priced at $640.00 for a table of eight, include preferred seating, a separate VIP entrance, and priority dinner service.

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (VIP 1 Admission)
$80

Individual VIP tickets are available for $80.00 each.

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (Reserved Table of 8)
$560

Reserved tables for general seating are available for a one-time payment of $560.00 for a table of eight

Hall of Fame Banquet 2026 - (General Admission)
$70

General individual tickets are $70.00

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