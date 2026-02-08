2026 Hall of Fame Banquet

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About this event
Goldsboro, NC 27534, USA
VIP tickets, priced at $640.00 for a table of eight, include preferred seating, a separate VIP entrance, and priority dinner service.
Individual VIP tickets are available for $80.00 each.
Reserved tables for general seating are available for a one-time payment of $560.00 for a table of eight
General individual tickets are $70.00
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