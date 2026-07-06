2026 Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Raffle

Prizes
- (4) 1/2 hogs donated by: Dewey Aksamit
- (4) 1/4 beef donated by: Lienetics Ranch
All processing donated by: Cornelius Butchery
- Signed volleyball Danny Busboom donated by: Lindsey Peterson
- Tom Osborn picture framed donated by: D&D Refuse
- Johnny Rogers Signed Football donated by: D&D Refuse
- 4-burner flat top griddle grill 37" donated by: Otte Oil
Drawing held Monday, October 26,2026
State ID #35-16176642
Need not be present to win
CREDIT CARD Payments are NOT accepted!
Prizes
- (4) 1/2 hogs donated by: Dewey Aksamit
- (4) 1/4 beef donated by: Lienetics Ranch
All processing donated by: Cornelius Butchery
- Signed volleyball Danny Busboom donated by: Lindsey Peterson
- Tom Osborn picture framed donated by: D&D Refuse
- Johnny Rogers Signed Football donated by: D&D Refuse
- 4-burner flat top griddle grill 37" donated by: Otte Oil
Drawing held Monday, October 26,2026
State ID #35-16176642
Need not be present to win
CREDIT CARD Payments are NOT accepted!