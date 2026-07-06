A Hallam Fire Department emblem features an eagle with American flag wings in the background, and a Maltese cross with firefighting tools in the foreground.
Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc

About this raffle

2026 Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Raffle

One chance of winning
$20

Prizes

  • (4) 1/2 hogs donated by: Dewey Aksamit
  • (4) 1/4 beef donated by: Lienetics Ranch

All processing donated by: Cornelius Butchery

  • Signed volleyball Danny Busboom donated by: Lindsey Peterson
  • Tom Osborn picture framed donated by: D&D Refuse
  • Johnny Rogers Signed Football donated by: D&D Refuse
  • 4-burner flat top griddle grill 37" donated by: Otte Oil

Drawing held Monday, October 26,2026

State ID #35-16176642

Need not be present to win

CREDIT CARD Payments are NOT accepted!

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