2026 Hamilton County RESOURCE & HEALTH FAIR

For-Profit / EXHIBITOR Registration

Use this registration if you consider yourself a "For-Profit" organization or business. Booth Space provided – (w/ 2 people per booth); Table cover provided; 6’ table w/2 chairs provided; Bottled water available; Assigned location/setup begins at 11am; LUNCH boxed meal provided (11am-11:45am) (up to 2 per booth); Event Exhibitors Listing handout. Verbal recognition on site. Electricity request accepted based on availability and deadline date. For convenience, we recommend going "electricity-free."