Good Samaritan Network Of Hamilton County Inc

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Good Samaritan Network Of Hamilton County Inc

About this event

2026 Hamilton County RESOURCE & HEALTH FAIR

2003 Pleasant St

Noblesville, IN 46060, USA

Non Profit EXHIBITOR Registration - FREE
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Non-Profit / Agency EXHIBITOR Registration
Use this registration if your organization is considered a "non-profit." This registration type is FREE. Booth Space provided – (w/ 2 people per booth); Table cover provided; 6’ table w/2 chairs provided; Bottled water available; Assigned location/setup begins at 11am; LUNCH boxed meal provided (11am-11:45am) (up to 2 per booth); Event Exhibitors Listing handout; Electricity request accepted based on availability and deadline date. For convenience, we recommend going "electricity-free." Non-Profit Registration: FREE

For Profit EXHIBITOR Registration - $75
$75

For-Profit / EXHIBITOR Registration
Use this registration if you consider yourself a "For-Profit" organization or business. Booth Space provided – (w/ 2 people per booth); Table cover provided; 6’ table w/2 chairs provided; Bottled water available; Assigned location/setup begins at 11am; LUNCH boxed meal provided (11am-11:45am) (up to 2 per booth); Event Exhibitors Listing handout. Verbal recognition on site. Electricity request accepted based on availability and deadline date. For convenience, we recommend going "electricity-free."

SPONSOR Resource Fair _ EVENT
$5,000

Event SPONSOR Registration
Sponsorship benefits include name and print recognition, primary emphasis on website listing with link, onsite entry signage, floor plan listing, prime front-row booth placement, news release listing (based on timeline), and onsite media announcement. Central Entrance Signage. Verbal recognition on site.

SPONSOR Resource Fair _ PLATFORM
$2,000

Platform SPONSOR Registration
Sponsorship benefits include: name and print recognition, website listing with link, onsite entry signage, floor plan listing, prime front-row booth placement, news release listing (based on timeline), and onsite media announcement. Verbal recognition on site.

SPONSOR Resource Fair _ SILVER
$1,000

Silver SPONSOR Registration
Sponsorship benefits include: name and print recognition, website listing with link, onsite entry signage, floor plan listing, prime secondary center row booth placement, news release listing (based on timeline), and onsite media announcement. Verbal recognition on site.

SPONSOR Resource Fair _ PARTNER
$500

Partner SPONSOR Registration
Sponsorship benefits include: name and print recognition, floor plan listing, first available central booth placement, news release listing (based on the sign-up timeline), and on-site media announcement. Verbal recognition on site.

SPONSOR Resource Fair _ LUNCH SPONSOR
Free

Lunch SPONSOR Registration
This ticket purchase will be INVOICED separately and does not reflect a specific amount. The sponsor can approve the menu and final cost. Only one SPONSORSHIP available. Sponsorship benefits include: name/print recognition, floor plan listing, meal area promotion/placement, primary booth placement, news release listing (based on the sign-up timeline), and onsite media announcement. Verbal recognition on site.

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