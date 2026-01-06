Hampton Ladies Luncheon

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Hampton Ladies Luncheon

About this event

2026 Hampton Ladies Luncheon

200 William R. Harvey Way

Hampton, VA 23668, USA

Regular Registration
$225
Available until Jun 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


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Full Registration Includes The following:

  • Shuttle Service if needed
  • Gift Bag
  • Friday night, Welcome Reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres
  • Access to Vendors
  • Group Picture
  • Saturday Buffett Luncheon
  • Saturday night, Farewell Party heavy hors d'oeuvres with the all-female band “Synergy”
(For the Men) 8/1/2026 Golf Tournament
$125

Saturday Aug. 1st

We couldn't leave out fun for the men and significant others of our Hampton Ladies! The Golf tournament will be held on Saturday during our luncheon. Meal will be included.

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"After-Glow" Party (For unregistered guests)
$30

Couldn't make it to the Luncheon? No worries, you can still join us Saturday night for our After Glow Farewell party featuring the band "Synergy"!


Heavy hors d'oeuvres served.


Zeffy is a free platform. At checkout, please change your donation amount from 17% to zero.

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