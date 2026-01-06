2026 Hampton Ladies Luncheon

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Hampton, VA 23668, USA
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Saturday Aug. 1st
We couldn't leave out fun for the men and significant others of our Hampton Ladies! The Golf tournament will be held on Saturday during our luncheon. Meal will be included.
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Couldn't make it to the Luncheon? No worries, you can still join us Saturday night for our After Glow Farewell party featuring the band "Synergy"!
Heavy hors d'oeuvres served.
Zeffy is a free platform. At checkout, please change your donation amount from 17% to zero.
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